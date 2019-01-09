As Twitchy reported, President Trump held a brief meeting with Democrat leadership Wednesday afternoon, and negotiations broke down pretty quickly. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no to any border security funding that involved a wall or steel barrier, and that was it.
Trump tweeted that the meeting was a “total waste of time” and recounted, “I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”
Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019
A Washington Post reporter did a quick fact-check and, according to an aide, Trump actually said, “Bye-bye.”
Democrat aide just now: "He actually said BYE BYE before he left. That's word for word what he said."
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2019
TRUMP: Will you fund the wall?
DEMS: No.
TRUMP: BYE BYE.
… This literally happened today. pic.twitter.com/cx5w5aFcmY
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 9, 2019
