As Twitchy reported, President Trump held a brief meeting with Democrat leadership Wednesday afternoon, and negotiations broke down pretty quickly. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no to any border security funding that involved a wall or steel barrier, and that was it.

Trump tweeted that the meeting was a “total waste of time” and recounted, “I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”

A Washington Post reporter did a quick fact-check and, according to an aide, Trump actually said, “Bye-bye.”

What a scoop!

He actually, literally said “Bye-bye,” word for word. Astounding.

