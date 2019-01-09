As Twitchy reported, President Trump held a brief meeting with Democrat leadership Wednesday afternoon, and negotiations broke down pretty quickly. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no to any border security funding that involved a wall or steel barrier, and that was it.

Trump tweeted that the meeting was a “total waste of time” and recounted, “I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

A Washington Post reporter did a quick fact-check and, according to an aide, Trump actually said, “Bye-bye.”

Democrat aide just now: "He actually said BYE BYE before he left. That's word for word what he said." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2019

What a scoop!

You don't say! *clutching my pearls* What do you think he meant by that? 😑 — MBD (@MyrtleBeachDaze) January 9, 2019

TRUMP: Will you fund the wall? DEMS: No. TRUMP: BYE BYE. … This literally happened today. pic.twitter.com/cx5w5aFcmY — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 9, 2019

He actually, literally said “Bye-bye,” word for word. Astounding.

OMG! IMPEACH HIM!!! — Rackman (@AckRDA) January 9, 2019

Wow. This is hard-hitting intrigue. A guy said bye bye. holy cow. riveting. we should def spend time on it. — RedOctober82 (@RedOctober82) January 9, 2019

Holy hell. A politician did say exactly what was reported they said. Has to be a first. — Stephen Michael (@MadHere106) January 9, 2019

Holy crap!! Are you serious?????? He said Bye Bye? I can’t believe it. — Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) January 9, 2019

Legend — Ben Wilson (@Ben_H_Wilson) January 9, 2019

That’s awesome — Mark Ripollone (@MarkRipollone) January 9, 2019

Love it !! — Juggernaught (@JazohnW) January 9, 2019

I actually find that amusing! — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) January 9, 2019

Lol, GOOD! — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) January 9, 2019

Honestly love picturing this in my head @elijahb2302 — Luke Spitzley (@SpitzleyLuke) January 9, 2019

@realDonaldTrump 👏👏👏This is exactly what his voters hoped for in 2016!!! Israel has a physical barrier that has made a tremendous difference to their sovereignty!!! Trumps supporters wanted him to not cave as every other President has! — Janie Howell (@HowellJanie) January 9, 2019

I love this man. — Svein Erik (@sveinerikthered) January 9, 2019

I freaking love him — James Rumsfeld (@JamesRumsfeld) January 9, 2019

He called their bluff. This is the #demshutdown now. — Journalism is Dead (@memoryrefresher) January 9, 2019

