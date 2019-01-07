The American Psychological Association has just issued its first-ever guidelines for practice with men and boys, following up on a 2007 guide for women and girls, and notes that “traditional masculinity is, on the whole, harmful.”

Since everyone on social media is dropping the term “toxic masculinity,” we thought we’d like to know just what it is:

The main thrust of the subsequent research is that traditional masculinity — marked by stoicism, competitiveness, dominance and aggression — is, on the whole, harmful. Men socialized in this way are less likely to engage in healthy behaviors. For example, a 2011 study led by Kristen Springer, PhD, of Rutgers University, found that men with the strongest beliefs about masculinity were only half as likely as men with more moderate masculine beliefs to get preventive health care. And in 2007, researchers led by James Mahalik, PhD, of Boston College, found that the more men conformed to masculine norms, the more likely they were to consider as normal risky health behaviors such as heavy drinking, using tobacco and avoiding vegetables, and to engage in these risky behaviors themselves.

So the APA’s new guidelines will help psychologists better approach men and boys who’ve been raised to exhibit “traditional masculinity.”

