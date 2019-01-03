We could see from the video that Nancy Pelosi was really, really thrilled to have that giant gavel back in her hands Thursday as she was named Speaker of the House, but is she maybe having delusions of grandeur? Was Speaker Paul Ryan equal to President Obama? Because he certainly never claimed that.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi was asked if she considers herself equal to President Trump, to which she replied, “The Constitution does.”

We know Democrats consider the Constitution a “living document,” but come on.

A lot of Pelosi fans are arguing that she’s now in the line of succession right after Vice President Pence … which still doesn’t make her equal to the president. In fact, it kind of proves just the opposite.

She was probably huffing gavel polish all morning.

