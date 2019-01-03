We could see from the video that Nancy Pelosi was really, really thrilled to have that giant gavel back in her hands Thursday as she was named Speaker of the House, but is she maybe having delusions of grandeur? Was Speaker Paul Ryan equal to President Obama? Because he certainly never claimed that.

Pelosi: The Constitution considers me equal to Trump https://t.co/I8Z4wPsTo4 pic.twitter.com/sxJHdhPxwe — The Hill (@thehill) January 3, 2019

In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi was asked if she considers herself equal to President Trump, to which she replied, “The Constitution does.”

We know Democrats consider the Constitution a “living document,” but come on.

This is nonsense. Accepting, for argument's sake (since it's not in the text of the Constitution), that the legislature is a "co-equal" branch of government, Pelosi's party only controls one of two chambers, and not the upper one. https://t.co/79m211F7Ol — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 3, 2019

She clearly has not read the Constitution. It considers the Legislative Branch equal to the Executive. She is just one leader in the Legislative Branch. Trump is the leader of the Executive Branch. — Kenny Hansen (@Ken_Sen) January 3, 2019

The constitution considers the ENTIRE Congress, some 500+ members together as an equal branch. The Speakership is an invention of congress and isn’t even mentioned in the Constitution. — The Jdub (@jwscotterz) January 4, 2019

As John McLaughlin would blurt out: WRONG! The Congress is equal to the Executive Branch and The Court — Not one leader of one house. — James Ralph Suthard (@jrsuthard) January 3, 2019

Her with a supermajority. Not her. — HUNTERBEAGLE (@igetwired) January 3, 2019

Great. @SpeakerPelosi is insane and @TheDemocrats just made her speaker. So she's saying @SpeakerRyan was equal to the @POTUS? — Steve Carlson 2.020 (@SteveWCarlson) January 4, 2019

She never said that when Obama was president, was the Constitution updated? https://t.co/S280Zrq2fn — Anthony J Bruno (@ajbruno14) January 4, 2019

I didn't realize Nancy could issue Executive Orders and veto legislation. Impressive! — Drew (@StMillerFan) January 4, 2019

A lot of Pelosi fans are arguing that she’s now in the line of succession right after Vice President Pence … which still doesn’t make her equal to the president. In fact, it kind of proves just the opposite.

The line of secession does not mean the House Speaker is equal to the commander and chief. At least the Senate leader can vote to send us to war. The Speaker has literally zero power over deployment of the military, meaning it is not equal. — Greg Baker (@CursedMerc) January 4, 2019

I agree with her. She is equal to Trump. Equally power hungry. — GeneA (@GeneA22860) January 3, 2019

She is the speaker of 1/2 of one branch, she has to work with republicans, and doesn't have a coalition of democrats in the house, and she's thinks she has the same power as the President? Get help Nancy. — Dave Ellis (@DaveEll57279091) January 4, 2019

What a wing nut — Doreen Lane (@c4urslf) January 4, 2019

What is she smoking? — Mary (@MaryOsb36485285) January 4, 2019

She was probably huffing gavel polish all morning.

