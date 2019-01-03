Just as with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, it’s important to look at everything Sen. Bernie Sanders does through the lens of someone eying the White House in 2020. But while Warren was working on her likability problem by posting a video of herself drinking a beer in her kitchen, was The New York Times trying to undercut Sanders with its exposé on sexual harassment allegations during his 2016 campaign?

On Wednesday, The New York Times published a piece detailing sexism rampant among the Sanders campaign in 2016, with women being paid less and treated worse:

Accounts like Ms. Di Lauro’s — describing episodes of sexual harassment and demeaning treatment as well as pay disparity in Mr. Sanders’s 2016 campaign — have circulated in recent weeks in emails, online comments and private discussions among former supporters. Now, as the Vermont senator tries to build support for a second run at the White House, his perceived failure to address this issue has damaged his progressive bona fides, delegates and nearly a dozen former state and national staff members said in interviews over the last month.

And it has raised questions among them about whether he can adequately fight for the interests of women, who have increasingly defined the Democratic Party in the Trump era, if he runs again for the presidential nomination in 2020.

Sanders appeared on CNN Wednesday night and addressed the charges, but said he wasn’t aware of any problems.

Hey look, another one of those “I’m sorry if you felt you were sexually harassed” apologies. Aren’t we supposed to believe women?

That was Wednesday. On Thursday, The Daily Caller’s Amber Athey approached Sanders on the subject, and he didn’t seem to want to talk about it anymore.

Nice one.

Maybe our betters in the media are giving Sanders a little nudge on that “is he running again” question.

One thing’s for sure; if the 2020 race has already begun, he’s not off to a good start.

