It’s been true for a while, but now there’s no doubt: everything Sen. Elizabeth Warren does, from changing her Twitter handle to awkwardly opening a beer bottle, has to be seen through the lens of a woman campaigning for president in 2020.

So it says a lot about Democrat policies that Warren pledged on New Year’s Day to donate her salary after learning that more than 7,000 American citizens in Massachusetts would be working for delayed pay because of the limited government shutdown.

Over 7,000 people in Massachusetts have been sent home or are working without pay during the #TrumpShutdown. Until @realDonaldTrump re-opens the government, I'm donating my salary to @HIASrefugees, a nonprofit that helps refugees and makes our country stronger in the process. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 1, 2019

What? 7,000 people in her home state are “working without pay,” so she’s donating her salary to a nonprofit that helps refugees? As in, non-U.S. citizens? That’s some serious trickle-up economics right there.

Who missed it?

"Muh people have no pay!

Imma' giving my pay to … " https://t.co/KUyS8QrTcr — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 2, 2019

We guess this is her way of sticking it to Trump that he’s never getting his border wall; she’ll fund the refugees first.

Why not donate it to the employees being exploited in this ridiculous political game? You are wealthy enough to donate to both if you wanted. https://t.co/t8AzQI3xbL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 2, 2019

"I'm so worried about the citizens in the state I represent that I'm going to virtue signal my heart out for illegals." https://t.co/t2cAeH6Qc9 — eric (@eriContrarian) January 2, 2019

Why not donate to local charities for the federal employees working without pay? They need food. They may lose their homes. Why would you mention the shutdown and then give your salary to a charity that doesn’t support those affected by the shutdown? — SubduedDragon (@DragonSubdued) January 2, 2019

During the @SenSchumer government shutdown, newly announced 2020 presidential candidate @SenWarren is donating her salary to refugees instead of to unpaid workers. Elizabeth Warren values foreigners over American citizens.@POTUS https://t.co/DSqeHCODug — Bob McNeil (@RealBobMcNeil) January 1, 2019

She’s donating her salary to refugees instead of the 7000 People affected by the shutdown? Guess we now know who her priorities are. https://t.co/59Ie1ul7Wz — auntpat (@pattysarro) January 2, 2019

Why not give it to the Federal workers who have lost their pay? Too practical? — Ann (@annnyc16) January 2, 2019

You have made many tweets about government workers that are suffering. U may not get to much sympathy from anybody in private sector. Gov workers on average make significantly more then their private sector counterparts, and don’t the gov workers eventually get compensation? — Shaun (@shaunfrommich) January 2, 2019

When they get paid it is retroactive! — diane bodine (@dianebodine) January 2, 2019

Exactly; it might be inconvenient, but no one is “working without pay.”

You tweet about the 7,000 in your state that are out of work due to the shutdown and you decide to donate your salary to something that has nothing to do with them? Completely out of touch. But yet this is coming from the one whom claims to be 1/1024th Native American… SMH — Jeremy (@RottnDub) January 2, 2019

$1 out of $1024 is going to US Military Veterans, right Senator? #joke #walkaway — The Ampersand (@cevolkmann) January 2, 2019

That’s great and all, but how does that directly help folks that are out of work and pay due to the shutdown? — Robby Slack (@RBSlackattack) January 2, 2019

7000 Americans are out of work, i’ll donate to foreigners. — Joe Malone (@josephtmalone) January 2, 2019

Um, that’s not how you help the 7,000 US citizens. Good lord You can’t even help Our US citizens even when you try. #wrongcharity — Erik Dahl (@Ewitha_K) January 2, 2019

This makes zero sense. — NICK HUMPHREY (@nickleus) January 2, 2019

why not donate it to the families going home unpaid like you just said? but no you have to make a statement and give money to an organization that gets money either way. — Vandaleese (@VandaleeseGG) January 2, 2019

Just so I get this straight: You're gonna help those people out in Massachusetts that are working without pay by donating your salary to refugees and illegals? Lol. I'm sure they'll be very grateful 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RWdjBEj9ak — Toothpick Vic (@Toothpick_Vic76) January 2, 2019

"Over 7,000 people in Massachusetts will not receive pay during the shutdown, but instead of donating my salary to those families, I'm going to donate it to an unrelated charity in an attempt to virtue signal." https://t.co/IFlnXMxFFZ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 2, 2019

7000 Americans off work I'll donate to refugees. This is the left https://t.co/7z1cybdTJC — Rickety Cricket 👌 (@TheRealdStyles1) January 2, 2019

Sen Warren can have concern for both groups of people, but donating her salary to a nonprofit supporting refugees gives a perception of that group being more important to her. It feeds into the Republican rhetoric that Democrats care more about immigrants than Americans. https://t.co/wptgMuCZsL — Casey (@Ghentite) January 2, 2019

Because they do. Heck, take a look at Sen. Kamala Harris’s feed to see where her priorities lie regarding American citizens and illegal immigrants.

This is why she needs to be relieved of duty. Seriously! American: children, vets, seniors, homeless, puppies, parks…LITERALLY anything citizen related, should be choice of "donation". #draintheswamp https://t.co/XErJcl27VM — Maricia Rodwell (@Maricia1) January 2, 2019

Any support I garnered for @SenWarren in the 2020 presidential election just went poof. Lady, it's all about priorities. You take care of your constituents first and foremost. https://t.co/q3nrTJdJZh — Kathie (@kathieblog) January 2, 2019

But not a penny toward our own citizens who are in need. Disingenuous, at best. — Eric (@tudboy1) January 2, 2019

