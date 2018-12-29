As the New York Post reported Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to deal with hypodermic needles left lying around city parks isn’t working — it seems junkies just aren’t using the needle disposal bins the city put up in places where it’s popular to shoot up.

“Parks in the Bronx are still littered with dangerous hypodermic needles, with nearly 60,000 found on the ground compared with just 7,000 in Hizzoner’s 44 locked containers,” the Post reported.

The Post has some good news, though: it looks like the city is going to hire six workers to clean up needles from city parks.

City will hire six workers to remove used needles from parks https://t.co/22JajvU7HA pic.twitter.com/0TePzdfc76 — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2018

The city doesn’t already have enough workers to do this? — Jack Hipp (@jaywhip) December 29, 2018

Apparently not.

De Blasio literally urged New Yorkers not to patronize a Chick-fil-A that opened up in the city, but he’s fine hiring people to pick up dirty needles from junkies who didn’t avail themselves of the city’s handy disposal bins.

now there's a job that they won't have enough applications for. millions of unemployed will jump at the chance for a great job like this. — DogWhisperer (@cannotrunfast) December 29, 2018

My Granma does needle work can she apply??? https://t.co/3P8GY14x3K — INFIDEL FREE ALBERTA (@DonTyndall) December 29, 2018

Amazing how used smack needles tend to accumulate wherever Democrats enjoy absolute political control https://t.co/Nkfnto7TNw — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 29, 2018

Maybe the mayor can ask Nancy Pelosi how she keeps her district so clean.

