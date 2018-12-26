Another year has passed with the United States somehow still funding the United Nations and giving it a headquarters, so that it can continually prove itself to be utterly useless.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of United Nations Watch, compiled a list of the times member countries were condemned by the United Nations, and it’s no surprise who came out on top by a wide margin:

So Iran, Syria, and North Korea each managed to score one, while Israel racked up 21 condemnations.

