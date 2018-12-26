Another year has passed with the United States somehow still funding the United Nations and giving it a headquarters, so that it can continually prove itself to be utterly useless.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of United Nations Watch, compiled a list of the times member countries were condemned by the United Nations, and it’s no surprise who came out on top by a wide margin:

Total of 2018 Condemnations adopted at UN General Assembly:

🇮🇱 Israel 21

🇮🇷 Iran 1

🇸🇾 Syria 1

🇰🇵 North Korea 1

🇷🇺 Russia 1

🇲🇲 Myanmar 1

🇺🇸 US 1

🇩🇿 Algeria 0

🇨🇳 China 0

🏴‍☠️ Hamas 0

🇮🇶 Iraq 0

🇵🇰 Pakistan 0

🇶🇦 Qatar 0

🇸🇦 Saudi 0

🇸🇴 Somalia 0

🇹🇷 Turkey 0

🇻🇪 Venezuela 0

🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 0 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 26, 2018

So Iran, Syria, and North Korea each managed to score one, while Israel racked up 21 condemnations.

Is there any wonder why many right thinking people regard the UN as at best, useless and at worst, an organization that provides legitimacy to villains and despots? — StevenGadbois (@stevendgadbois) December 26, 2018

A tiny Jewish democracy — imperfect but vibrant, with a free press, free elections, a boisterous parliament, minorities working at the highest levels of government, etc. etc. — received 21 UN condemnations. Syria and North Korea, one each. Totalitarian China, none. https://t.co/OA6IKUau0o — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) December 27, 2018

Down to my bones, I detest the unfairness of that. You should feel the same. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) December 27, 2018

One begins to observe a pattern. — Richard Heyduck (@rheyduck) December 26, 2018

The obvious point of this info is that the UN is an agenda driven group now. The US cannot apply enough influence to change this. The UN is not a group worth putting money into. — WarNukE (@warNuKE_) December 27, 2018

People really need to take this in. The United States was responsible for 22% of the budget for this blatantly antisemitic organization in 2017. https://t.co/lzcZlutoEk — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 27, 2018

Israel, a democratic country with equal rights, received 21X as many condemnation as Syria a a time when the Syrian leader is using chemical weapons and mass bombings to kill tens of thousands of women and children (including Palestinians btw). Pure antisemitism. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 27, 2018

Further justification for not supporting the UN any longer. They should move the headquarters to Iceland and free up the building in NYC for affordable housing. A decision like that would put the liberals in a big quandary. — REWA2000 (@REWA2000) December 26, 2018

The UN needs a enemy/opposition or there is no point to the UN — Northbank-2.0 (@Spinningbackfis) December 26, 2018

The agenda is pretty clear — Francesco Zappa (@soy_pupusio) December 26, 2018

How does Venezuela have none? The average person's income can buy 2 eggs a day. Or what about China? They have more than a million muslims locked away in internment camps. Or what about Hamas? They are literally a terrorist organization. The UN is pointless. — Wyatt Blevins (@WyattBlevins13) December 26, 2018

Thank you for including the tyrannical and criminal regime of my country Venezuela. Thank you for being a voice that speaks of our suffering and demand a stop to it. Gracias muchas gracias…. — AnaCGuerra (@Ana5GR) December 27, 2018

This is why I'm kind of lenient on BDSers. When the UN itself essentially declares Israel the perpetrator of the vast majority of evil in the world, that's a lot of authority to argue against. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) December 27, 2018

Israel is to blame for staying in this immoral organization who legitimize evil all over the world. — Akston (@Jhon_galt_) December 26, 2018

I agree — (((Avneet Paul))) (@avneet_paul) December 26, 2018

United Nations Against Israel — FJnyc (@FJnyc) December 26, 2018

Most thinking people realize the UN is broken and nothing more than an elitist, preening clique whose usefulness is being eroded on a daily basis.

Does anyone still take them seriously? — KaiserKriss (@jcw1906) December 26, 2018

The UN has become a joke. Absolutely useless. — ElBuho (@ElBuhootto) December 26, 2018

They are sick. Disband them — Diana Kinnear-Whitfield (@DianaWh72917335) December 26, 2018

Bonus:

Nice touch using the pirate flag for Hamas — Derek Wagner (@wagski7) December 26, 2018

