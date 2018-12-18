As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, New York State Senator Kevin Parker tweeted the message, “Kill yourself!” to the deputy communications director of the New York State Senate majority, because she outed him over some parking space shenanigans.

If Kevin Parker was a Republican, this would be trending. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/ZlocWKD7eR — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) December 18, 2018

We didn’t make the connection at the time, but yeah, this is the same guy who proposed that New York State examine all of your social media posts for the past three years as part of a background check to buy a gun.

More importantly, Kevin Parker is the senator drafting legislation for social media checks before buying guns. Introduced legislation that would require applicants to hand over their usernames and passwords for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat when purchasing a gun. https://t.co/PtgfOYRPgb — Snake Plissken (@WyatEarpLA) December 18, 2018

He’s right; we’d done a post on that back in November. As Newsweek reported at the time:

If the bill passes, investigators would be able to look for posts or searches that contain threats to the health or safety of others; intentions to carry out an act of terrorism; or commonly known profane slurs or biased language describing the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, age, disability or sexual orientation of a person. In order for investigators to access personal accounts, applicants would have to give over their login details to social media platforms such as Facebook Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram.

Investigators would be able to look for posts that contain threats to others. And yes, the bill was drafted by Parker with the intention of keeping firearms out of the hands of potentially violent people.

And this guy tells a woman to kill herself because she outed him for misusing a parking placard.

I don’t think he’d pass the checks with tweets like this. — MommyInkwell (@mommyinkwell) December 18, 2018

Is he on the list? — Mountainlvr (@HikerCari) December 18, 2018

Parker immediately deleted his account. So telling, how he really felt. He is toast. — Lee Smith (@BreezePatriot) December 18, 2018

But if he deleted his account, how can investigators scrub through years of tweets in search of other violent material?

Let’s see his passwords. Then we talk. — Mel68 ❌ (@Mel6819) December 18, 2018

Can you imagine the outrage and calls for jail time if a conservative had said this 💩? — Lance A. Herring ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LanceAHerring1) December 18, 2018

He sounds like a swell guy:

tax issues for Senator Parker pic.twitter.com/IQjQcLYf1I — ittb (@ittbbb) December 18, 2018

Parker has the Alec Baldwin issue… beats on photographers pic.twitter.com/EpKkzDAYdb — ittb (@ittbbb) December 18, 2018

“He ripped the door panel off my car with his legs.”

And this clown wants to add an additional layer of scrutiny before you can purchase a gun in New York State.

Aren’t our liberals the sweetest lil things ever? 🙄 — QbutterflyQ (@QbutterflyQ) December 18, 2018

