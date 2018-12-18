As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, New York State Senator Kevin Parker tweeted the message, “Kill yourself!” to the deputy communications director of the New York State Senate majority, because she outed him over some parking space shenanigans.

We didn’t make the connection at the time, but yeah, this is the same guy who proposed that New York State examine all of your social media posts for the past three years as part of a background check to buy a gun.

He’s right; we’d done a post on that back in November. As Newsweek reported at the time:

If the bill passes, investigators would be able to look for posts or searches that contain threats to the health or safety of others; intentions to carry out an act of terrorism; or commonly known profane slurs or biased language describing the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, age, disability or sexual orientation of a person.

In order for investigators to access personal accounts, applicants would have to give over their login details to social media platforms such as Facebook Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram.

Investigators would be able to look for posts that contain threats to others. And yes, the bill was drafted by Parker with the intention of keeping firearms out of the hands of potentially violent people.

And this guy tells a woman to kill herself because she outed him for misusing a parking placard.

But if he deleted his account, how can investigators scrub through years of tweets in search of other violent material?

He sounds like a swell guy:

“He ripped the door panel off my car with his legs.”

And this clown wants to add an additional layer of scrutiny before you can purchase a gun in New York State.

