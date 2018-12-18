As Twitchy has reported, the fairly consistently anti-Trump conservative magazine the Weekly Standard is shuttering. The reaction has been mixed: many conservatives thought the magazine got a little too cozy with the Left in distancing itself from Trump, while others considered it a value counterpoint to full-on Trumpism.

CNN’s Jake Tapper thought President Trump’s tweet on the magazine’s closure pretty cold:

A bunch of smart, hard-working conservative journalists are now looking for work just before Christmas, and this is the president’s response: https://t.co/z2vAZeVWke — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 15, 2018

If Tapper thought Trump was being heartless when Trump called the magazine “pathetic and dishonest,” wait until he gets a load of Sen. Rand Paul’s take:

Good riddance to the fake conservatives and warmongers.https://t.co/lkGNWliDGr — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 18, 2018

Damn, Rand, tell us how you really feel.

👎 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 18, 2018

I see you’ve been reading your dad’s newsletters again — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 18, 2018

Dude, you’re garbage. How did anyone ever think you weren’t garbage. — BigCrimeHat (@Popehat) December 18, 2018

I always told people you were a garbage person who should be sent to Gitmo. Thanks for proving me right. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 18, 2018

Senator, you’re always honest, often insightful — and once every couple of weeks, completely bat-guano crazy. Like with this tweet celebrating the demise of a good magazine. — Al Copersino (@acopersi) December 18, 2018

I’m adding this tweet to my Festivus list of grievances. — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) December 18, 2018

I never thought I'd see the day when a prominent Republican cheers the death of a conservative magazine for its supposed lack of loyalty to the President. I'm not even conservative, btw. — Rafique Tucker (@Rafique979) December 18, 2018

Wow! So sorry ever to have entertained the idea of you! — Jana Allen (@JanaWill33) December 18, 2018

Disappointed to see this from a Senator that I have great respect for — Chris Mauldin (@MauldinAg10) December 18, 2018

I say this as someone who was legitimately happy to see you elected to the Senate originally: Screw you, Senator. Huge disappointment. One can disagree with policy and not deem your opponents "fake" and "warmongers" but I guess that isn't true of those who have been Trumpified. — WeNamedTheDogScott! (@NamedDogScott) December 18, 2018

Aqua Buddha is back and this time he’s angry! — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) December 18, 2018

I'll be honest. This isn't my favorite post of yours. — Alec McElroy (@alecmcelroy) December 18, 2018

It's sad to lose a voice that isn't Marxist. Even if Kristol went too far with the Trump hate, I want the outlet's perspective on other issues. — Shadowbanned & Soon Banned (@FreeBlackMan) December 18, 2018

What are you doing, Rand? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matt Jenson (@YesItIsMatt) December 18, 2018

Reminding people that the GOP is the party of Reagan, not Kristol. — Giuseppe Pantaleo (@clickKunst) December 18, 2018

Time to hear from the other side.

The Weakling Standardless embraced liberalism and chased a lot of their readers away. That’s the free market for you. People aren’t going to continue reading any publication that drifts away from the views and opinions that drew them into subscribing to it. — Jeremy Bergmann (@jerbergmann) December 18, 2018

If #tws actually was a good magazine, it would still be around. People voted with their wallets because they didn’t want to subsidize their warmongering neoconservative#TrumpDerangementSyndrome anymore. — HRM Queen Boof 🍻 (@GingerRepublic) December 18, 2018

Great article!!!! Good Riddance. — Roberto Santos (@rabanito172) December 18, 2018

It was a neocon magazine led by a neocon hack, being defended by neocons. The pro-war, pro-oil, pro-suffering-of-others-to-make-a-buck group. NOT true conservatives. Neocons and neolibs ran the country for decades so it's no wonder people are confused about true cons and libs. — The Wanderer (@EDMLive) December 18, 2018

As a young man I heard Fred Barnes proudly call himself, 'a big government conservative'! That's when I understood what a 'neoconservative' was, they were dangerous, and I wasn't one of them. Beware the 'thousand points of light of the new world order'. — bagofcells (@bagofcells) December 18, 2018

Now I understand why the left respected the weekly standard. It wasn’t conservative. — Zabelia Donman (@ZabeliaBabelia) December 18, 2018

Awesome man! This is what Right needs. Proper voice. Well done. — Oom Ashii (@AshiiK11) December 18, 2018

I listen to several conservative talk radio shows, and all the hosts seem to have very different opinions on this. I tend to agree with Rand. Let the hawkish interventionist wing fade away. — Brian Rodrey (@brianrodrey) December 18, 2018

That’s a long explanation. Thank goodness Kristol’s pedestal is gone. — TopSarge (@ken_griffing) December 18, 2018

Sometimes I think you're the only sane person in Washington. — Wayne Lanham (@JunkYardCard) December 18, 2018

AMEN! — Dick Lane (@DickLane15) December 18, 2018

Besides being a little shocked by how blunt Paul was in his tweet, we’re also a little afraid that the divide over the Weekly Standard’s closing is just a small reminder of the split in the Republican party that really needs to be addressed before 2020. Will the #NeverTrump crowd vote for Trump or make like Max Boot and vote Democrat to “fix” the corruption of the Republican Party?

Related: