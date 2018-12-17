OK, we’ll admit that’s a bit of a misleading headline. The redacted 302 that a judge ordered released Monday night before Michael Flynn’s sentencing hearing is no bombshell: at worst, it confirms what’s already been leaked to the press.

You might remember that Robert Mueller said that Flynn cooperated with the investigation substantially and recommended that Flynn serve no jail time.

BuzzFeed’s Zoe Tillman posted sections of the 302 Monday night:

One thing it means: the FBI apparently broke its own rules in being late filing the 302:

We have to admit: this really does seem like a nothing burger with a side of nothing.

Really?

It’s almost enough to make you forget this whole thing was supposedly a search for proof that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to tamper with the election.

Again, Mueller himself has recommended no jail time for Flynn, and it certainly doesn’t look like he deserves any — not if Hillary Clinton is still walking around free.

