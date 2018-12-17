OK, we’ll admit that’s a bit of a misleading headline. The redacted 302 that a judge ordered released Monday night before Michael Flynn’s sentencing hearing is no bombshell: at worst, it confirms what’s already been leaked to the press.

You might remember that Robert Mueller said that Flynn cooperated with the investigation substantially and recommended that Flynn serve no jail time.

BuzzFeed’s Zoe Tillman posted sections of the 302 Monday night:

Per judge's order tonight, prosecutors have now filed the redacted 302 (FBI interview notes) prepared after agents sat down with Michael Flynn on 1/24/17. Here it is: https://t.co/c3tX2Rz8wf pic.twitter.com/n8W1Vg1vqG — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 17, 2018

Flynn began by talking about his first trip to Russia in 2013 when he was director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Flynn then describes several contacts in 2016 with now-former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak — post-election convos + condolence calls pic.twitter.com/IZVBIQ5lcT — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 17, 2018

Here's a description of one of the lies Flynn admitted to — in the 302, the agents describe Flynn saying he didn't ask Kislyak to have Russia vote a certain way on a UN resolution. That was a lie (302 on the left, statement of offense on the right) pic.twitter.com/UMIzx0J4Do — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 17, 2018

Here's the other lie Flynn admitted: In the 302, the agents describe asking Flynn if he asked Kislyak not to escalate things in response to US sanctions. Flynn says not really, he doesn't remember, but if it came up, it wasn't "don't do anything." That was a lie, per guilty plea pic.twitter.com/7Rz4rxPZyq — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 18, 2018

You'll notice that the later half of this filing is the same 302, but with a different date at the top — the intro page of the filing explains that the first version was wrongly labeled as a "draft," so the latter version just fixed that — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 18, 2018

So what does all this mean? This is making public documents that lawyers in Flynn's case quoted from in their sentencing memos — the judge determined that they were something the public had a right to see, since they'll be a factor at sentencing — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 18, 2018

One thing it means: the FBI apparently broke its own rules in being late filing the 302:

Why was it posted 3 weeks later? FBI says it must be submitted within 5 days. And why didn't they give it to the judge on Friday? Not buying their excuses. This thing reeks.#WitchHunt#FreeGeneralFlynn — Wewon Bigley 🇺🇲🇨🇱 (@comeantakeit76) December 18, 2018

Um.. this is supposed to be filed 5 days after interview. The date is 2/15… interview 1/24…. hmmm…. — The Conservitarian (@TheConservitar3) December 18, 2018

Jan 24, 2017 was a Tue. According to FBI Guidlines, 302 should have been completed by Sat Jan 28, 2017 not February 15, 2017. The uploading date will tell the Truth! — Thomas McHale Jr ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jr_mchale) December 18, 2018

We have to admit: this really does seem like a nothing burger with a side of nothing.

THIS might very well be where the 💩 hits the fan. Fingers crossed 🤞 — RoKphish 🐟 (@RoK_phish) December 17, 2018

Over basic transition team stuff? Theres no bombshells in here. — TheBrakShow (@Brakshowpkt) December 18, 2018

Flynn's birth date is a secret? — Redd Pearl ✘ (@ReddPearl) December 18, 2018

They redacted his date of birth??? You mean he's trying to look younger???? — Bucky LaRue (@buckylarue) December 18, 2018

This is the stuff the fed gov’t wants to be kept secret? Pretty much knew all of this. It’s no bombshell, no smocking gun, nothing. Trump & the Feds need to release all info related to the FBI/DOJ & both Obama & Trump outgoing/incoming teams. Redact sources & methods only. — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) December 18, 2018

So they got him for saying, "Not really, I don't remember"? I'm confused. — CyB (@Bushman_LA) December 18, 2018

If that is "lying to the FBI" then lord help us all. — Bruv (@Bourgy) December 18, 2018

This shows you the absolute insanity of this veil of secrecy in all things government. They have been fighting over this really nothing burger for a year. Most of this has been leaked. This type of secrecy would never be allowed at the state and local level from my experience. — Mike Smith (@MikeSkipperret) December 18, 2018

To all those confused as to why this is bad for Flynn: The FBI officials who interviewed Flynn gave him multiple opportunities to describe his conversations with Kislyak. Flynn denied that he spoke to the then-Russian ambassador about sanctions. Pretty straight forward. — Naughty Yule Elf (@CockRobin) December 18, 2018

Why is isn’t: he told them of conversations, agreed by FBI, as LEGAL. Hence process crime bc he didn’t tell every detail about LEGAL conversations he had. WHY was FBI tapping phone for LEGAL comms? He left off TWO details. Is FBI normally cleared for this? Kislyak is Obama buddy — ANGELWlNGS1 💫💫💫 (@Hawksmagic) December 18, 2018

The FBI had prior evidence that Flynn had those conversations, gave Flynn multiple chances to come clean, going as far as to feed him tidbits of info to prompt an honest response. And let’s not overlook that Flynn pled guilty to exactly the things you’re claiming are “legal”. — Naughty Yule Elf (@CockRobin) December 18, 2018

I mean, I could be wrong. I have been before. And federal judges are dangerous and unpredictable, like a wounded rhino. But if I were Flynn's lawyers I would be very concerned about the sentencing tomorrow.https://t.co/AYaEuTyB9F — BigCrimeHat (@Popehat) December 18, 2018

Really?

That said, naturally the judge could also vacate Flynn's conviction, send the Special Counsel lawyers to Gitmo, and fire the flare that makes a great glowing Q-shaped brand in the sky signifying that all never-Trumpers are subject to the great purge. — BigCrimeHat (@Popehat) December 18, 2018

I'll take the under. — Jesse James Jensen (@jjjensen) December 18, 2018

In other words. Nothing. — Nope ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Nope91750785) December 18, 2018

Wow, a whole lot of nothing. — Scott Berg (@cutshot49) December 18, 2018

That’s it ??? Pffft — Fury_USA (@usa_fury) December 18, 2018

It’s almost enough to make you forget this whole thing was supposedly a search for proof that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to tamper with the election.

Bottom line, this was a perjury trap. — TrishR11 (@TrishRichards4) December 18, 2018

Highly skeptical of the statement claiming Gen Flynn was “advised of the nature of the interview”. — 🇺🇸Kelli Thornhill⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelliThornhill1) December 18, 2018

I just do not see Flynn lying , he may have been short on exact details. But he is clear , it was never a trade you do this ill do that . Which is TRUE. And he admits to many topics and contacts.. ALL LEGAL . What he does not remember should not be a crime. — SGT FRIDAY (@Knowita47918362) December 18, 2018

And yet..the FBI & Flynn knew his phone calls with the Russians were recorded…not to mention Yates unmasking. And Comey has admitted to tricking Flynn & saying he didn’t need a lawyer. Even Strzok & the other agent said he wasn’t lying. I hope Sullivan tosses the entire thing. — Really FUBAR❤️🇺🇸❌ (@Really_FUBAR) December 18, 2018

You know who belongs in a jail cell rather than @GenFlynn? Peter #Strzok & Andy #McCabe & Jim #Comey and whoever authorized this bogus indictment of @GenFlynn — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) December 18, 2018

Again, Mueller himself has recommended no jail time for Flynn, and it certainly doesn’t look like he deserves any — not if Hillary Clinton is still walking around free.

