We’re sorry if we missed any major awards in the headline, but certainly, everyone knows that President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples” — and that was before he’d even served a year in office.

Now, after a meaningless red line in Syria, no red line in Ukraine, and about a zillion drone strikes later, Obama has won another award: he’s been named the Ripple of Hope Laureate by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.

Conservatives aren’t thrilled, and neither are anti-war progressives.

It was a shockwave of hope.

He’s yours. Enjoy.

