We’re sorry if we missed any major awards in the headline, but certainly, everyone knows that President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples” — and that was before he’d even served a year in office.

Now, after a meaningless red line in Syria, no red line in Ukraine, and about a zillion drone strikes later, Obama has won another award: he’s been named the Ripple of Hope Laureate by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.

"The story of the last 50 years is the story of a more just and peaceful world. I have seen it. I have lived it. You have too." President @BarackObama is our #RippleofHope Laureate. #RFK50 pic.twitter.com/zvJOfFBxjJ — RFK Human Rights (@RFKHumanRights) December 13, 2018

Yours, maybe. But not mine. — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘 𝙈𝙘𝙄𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙨 (@AdoptedYooper) December 17, 2018

Conservatives aren’t thrilled, and neither are anti-war progressives.

Obama’s Presidency was a failure. — Left Said What? (@left_said_what) December 17, 2018

What a joke — Ed White (@EDWEEZEE) December 17, 2018

Stifle, YOU! Conservatively, your opinion, resulting in your policies, peacefully killed or displaced 500,000 people, jackass.@BarackObama https://t.co/cfbNipty4b — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 18, 2018

Good god – Obama is last person to look for for hope. He destroyed hope by his corruption, and the only good thing he's lived is getting rich off his corruption. My hope began when Obama left office. — Verdad Teller ❌ (@Truthteller1349) December 17, 2018

Obama has no respect for the sovereignty of the USA & did everything he could to embolden Globalist rule by United Nations & other world wide organizations. To hell with him & his views antithetical to USA sovereignty. He should become president of EU as they deserve it. Take him — Richard D. Deplorable (@Richard28353205) December 17, 2018

He was an derelict.. Remember Benghazi — Mark Griffin (@Griffin4nc) December 14, 2018

US Imperialism orgs like @RFKHumanRights support US Imperialists like Barack Obama and all US leaders who commit human rights violations at home and abroad. Unconstitutional droning/bombing of civilians in Sovreign nations makes one eligible for recognition from #RFK50 — insunlite (@insunlite) December 17, 2018

RFK would be ashamed. — Jo🦁Unseal O's Records (@fail2communic8) December 17, 2018

Do you think people in #Syria #Libya #Irak would agree, too? Under his leadership these secular countries were bombed into Stone Age bc of pure geopolitics. Very eloquent speaker, but only hot air and no substance. — direct democracy (@directdemocrzy) December 13, 2018

Or the US teenager who got droned. I bet he’s stoked. — Rudy Rat (@ratraceco) December 13, 2018

The man who bombed eight countries in eight years. — KRenner (@KRenner2) December 13, 2018

I'm sure the explosive force and the shrapnel were considered signs of peace in the region. — cry_w (@LocWashere) December 16, 2018

It was a shockwave of hope.

2 wars to 7? Give that guy another award! — Kevin K. (@kdkseven) December 14, 2018

I guess all those drone strikes don’t count. — Dr. JCash (@JMCash90) December 16, 2018

On what basis? Droning civilians? Bombing 7 countries? Green lighting 10 million foreclosures while prosecuting ZERO Wall Street criminals? Expanding and codifying government spying on citizens? Increasing our dependence on fracking? So much to choose from with this grifter — The Ghost of FDR's Martini 🍸🌹 (@theGSpledge) December 13, 2018

you have drone bombed it. Just because the delivery of death more resembles a video game these days doesn't mean it isn't real. Just ask the recipients of the bombs. #HopeandChangeIsATagLine — grumpy (@justlcwest) December 14, 2018

Sure. Libya turned out so well… — Chuck Stanton (@cfstanton) December 16, 2018

Remember Gadhafi…. — Vilakazi Binda. (@themankhosi) December 13, 2018

No #humanright can ever be protected with the policy of targeted assassination as a part of US foreign policy,”

“Gaddafi was also targeted for assassination…#ObamaLegacy pic.twitter.com/2ZCpZ2gjCF — JustHarish (@TweetStreet247) December 16, 2018

The man who bombed Libya back to the stone age, turning a country that had the highest standard of living in Africa into a war-torn state where jihadists roam the streets and sell human beings in open air slave markets, wants to lecture us about “a more just and peaceful world" — Nassima Gartoa 🌈 (@GartoaN) December 16, 2018

Cool story. Don't forget the part where slavery is back and on the rise.https://t.co/bN8Pmkaayj — DB (@DanielBetti2) December 13, 2018

Thanks to Obama, black men are once again for sale in Tripoli. — pyotr filipivich (@PFilipivich) December 18, 2018

My President forever. — CJY (@cathiejoy) December 13, 2018

He’s yours. Enjoy.

