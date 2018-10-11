It’s called the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017 and would repeal the United Nations Participation Act of 1945, close the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, and cut all funding.

Obviously, the legislation introduced by Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama hasn’t gone anywhere, but it has picked up nine co-sponsors in Congress, all of them Republicans. And with Nikki Haley resigning from her position as U.N. Ambassador, what better time to shut the whole thing down?

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky revived the legislation with a tweet Wednesday:

We kind of like that #unexit hashtag.

John Stossel’s on board …

… as are a lot of other people.

We recall seeing someone tweet the other day that they should let Trump develop the property into a new hotel.

