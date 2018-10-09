Well, the national mood is right … or at least it was. Back when Parkland survivor and anti-NRA activist David Hogg was still enjoying his 15 minutes, he used to insist, “The young people will win.”

The usual suspects in the media wrote all about it, putting the (anti-NRA) Parkland kids on their magazine covers and suggesting that a pro-gun control movement fronted by high school kids was a strategy that couldn’t lose.

We all know the midterms are right around the corner and Democrats are desperate for young people to turn out to vote, and Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii posted the perfect “Dad tweet” Tuesday to pander to that demographic.

Hey young people you are going to have to save us we are doing a terrible job without you. Please take over the govt. ASAP. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 9, 2018

Well, it’s good of Schatz, 45, to admit he’s doing a terrible job. But let’s look beyond the midterms and see just who the Democratic Party has lined up for 2020.

There’s Bernie Sanders, 77:

"Sanders is expected to make a decision on whether to launch another campaign in the coming months and the tour could inform his decision." https://t.co/f8vaPMn1MI — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 9, 2018

Joe Biden, 75:

One month before the 2020 presidential primary begins in earnest, Joe Biden is leading in early polls, ramping up his schedule of midterm campaign appearances and — perhaps more significantly — meeting with donors https://t.co/L9ngf03r8m — POLITICO (@politico) October 9, 2018

And Elizabeth Warren, 69:

Campaign Wire: Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she will take a "hard look" at presidential run https://t.co/EXZRBxHkvO — Capital Journal (@WSJPolitics) October 1, 2018

So Democrats are too old and are doing a terrible job and need to be replaced with younger models ASAP.

Good idea. Take responsibility for your actions and resign. https://t.co/Syn22OOzzu — Mister E (@strawberrycough) October 9, 2018

Go ahead and resign — Frederick Aloysius Johnston III (@lolidkmybffrose) October 9, 2018

I expect your next tweet to be your resignation, Methuselah. https://t.co/IMwuOTjQY7 — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) October 9, 2018

Yeah, get out of there and make room for a young woman of color already.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣If an elected official is asking young people to take over I suggest you resign now…we need people with common sense life experience and wisdom. To suggest that age is the problem is ageism. Stop pitting citizen against citizen It’s cruel RESIGN can’t do the job — elizabeth ❌ (@swimchick151) October 9, 2018

Actually, it's just your party that needs to go.https://t.co/lnc5Gxd2hs — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) October 9, 2018

