We’re pretty sure New York City isn’t the first city to do this; if we recall correctly, a town in Canada got there first.

Where’s there? Well, suppose you’ve just had a baby but, despite the baby’s sex organs, you don’t want to misgender the child and have him or her raised playing with the wrong toys.

That’s why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is so glad to announce that for babies born in the city, parents will have the options of M, F, or X for gender on the birth certificate — that way things don’t get messy later if you’ve misgendered your developing child. And gender non-binary people now have the option of going back and “correcting” their birth certificates.

Trending

Well, you’re transphobic and will be required to attend compulsory re-education camp to correct your bigoted views.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasiobirth certificateGendernon-binaryX