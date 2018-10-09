We’re pretty sure New York City isn’t the first city to do this; if we recall correctly, a town in Canada got there first.

Where’s there? Well, suppose you’ve just had a baby but, despite the baby’s sex organs, you don’t want to misgender the child and have him or her raised playing with the wrong toys.

That’s why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is so glad to announce that for babies born in the city, parents will have the options of M, F, or X for gender on the birth certificate — that way things don’t get messy later if you’ve misgendered your developing child. And gender non-binary people now have the option of going back and “correcting” their birth certificates.

Everyone has a right to their own identity. Everyone has a right to be themselves. That's why New Yorkers can now change their gender to M, F, or X on their birth certificate. To our transgender and gender non-binary neighbors, New York City sees you and has your back. pic.twitter.com/isKyClDK14 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 9, 2018

All genders think you should fix the subway — Wes Lowenfeld (@WesLowenfeld) October 9, 2018

Listen up People: The M,The F, and the X. Those aren’t subway lines I’ll be fixing ! Once they suck ain’t my job to fix em! — Bill Deblahblah (@BillDeblahblah) October 9, 2018

Fix the trains you ass — BGE (@LIRRhatesMe) October 9, 2018

Take care of your direct responsibilities, clown! You have a high crime in the city and garbage is everywhere, especially in the subway. — Кир Ермаков (@kir12ermakov) October 9, 2018

This impacts literally less than 1% of the population. Affordable housing, transportation, poverty, I guess are already resolved? — Freedom's Voice (@miltonslaw) October 9, 2018

You fools will do whatever the "in" thing is! — No More!!! (@WhatMakesMeUgh) October 9, 2018

And this is why Trump is in office. — Kyung L. Trotter (@KyungLTrotter) October 9, 2018

My grandparents rolling in their grave listening to you say this — Joe cundari (@joe_cundari) October 9, 2018

I thought you believed in science? — m (@hnybfli) October 9, 2018

You're an idiot as usual. Scientific Facts: male and female. People can identify as they please, that's fine, but legal documents such as birth certificates should not be ambiguous or altered!! — Tricia (@PCunig) October 9, 2018

DNA only knows male or female Bill. — RayNash (@RayNash31874370) October 9, 2018

So now corp directors can change their gender status to meet the new requirements for more diverse boards without the company needing to being on any new board members. — Ralph Witkin (@ralkin203) October 9, 2018

What about those of us who identify as being F and have no more desire to share a restroom with an X than I would a M. — Bobbie S (@BobbieSS2) October 9, 2018

Well, you’re transphobic and will be required to attend compulsory re-education camp to correct your bigoted views.

