It’s a question that plenty asked and no one on the Left wanted to answer: if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was 100 percent certain that she’d been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, why didn’t she file a police report?

And we’re not talking about the night of the alleged attack or even the day after; there’s apparently no statute of limitations in Maryland, so she could still file a police report on Kavanaugh and tell police everything she knows.

Except, according to her lawyers, she’s not going to do that. It seems she’s done with this whole mess; even if they start a movement to impeach Kavanaugh, she won’t be part of it.

Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against #BrettKavanaugh, according to her attorneys. https://t.co/ahnA3eguVz — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 6, 2018

Surprise surprise. — mallory (@malzygirl) October 6, 2018

Who woulda thunk it. — Enemy Of Statists (@enemyofstatists) October 6, 2018

I wonder why. 🙄 — Darcy (@Lottacrime) October 6, 2018

No surprise there. What happened to her "civic duty"??? — M Soto (@mbmsoto) October 6, 2018

How can she let such a heinous crime go uncharged? https://t.co/eFZlqdaDVX — Andrew Moser (@ClassicShmosby) October 6, 2018

Potential Perjury charges may have changed her mind. — Gary Christensen (@garyc3) October 6, 2018

She could file a simple police report and have a thorough criminal investigation. Why not? Oh yeah. https://t.co/Zg191sswH3 — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) October 6, 2018

It would be good to have on file for when the impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh begin.

So she won't tell the police about it but wanted an FBI investigation and a senate hearing because it meant that much to her. At this point everyone now knows it was all just done for political reasons so the Democrats could gain which makes Christine Ford an absolute monster — Anthony (@AntFletch28) October 6, 2018

Strange how she only wanted justice once he was nominated for the Supreme Court, and she stopped seeking justice the moment he was confirmed. I mean it's almost as if this was all a political hit job and nothing more. Weird! https://t.co/TkaoQktH7i — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 6, 2018

So let’s just forget about it now that he’s going to be on Supreme Court? Either it happened and it ruined her life and she wants to pursue it to the end of the earth. Or it was a false accusation and she lied under oath. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) October 6, 2018

Liars don't generally pursue false allegations after they find that said allegations didn't provide the results that the liar wanted. — Rottluver (@Rottluver425) October 6, 2018

I hope Kavanaugh sues her for every dime shes got. The media, including Fox News kept going on and on about how "credible" she was, it was all PC bullsh*t. — Kathie Gehebe (@Kathiemom11) October 6, 2018

Smear campaign failed. Don't worry guys, forget about it. Nothing to see here! — Benjamin E. (@simplyrenoe) October 6, 2018

She swung and missed! — OptionsAlchemist (@KLRTRDR) October 6, 2018

I guess ruining him and his families life was enough. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) October 6, 2018

She had free attorneys paid by Soros and a GoFund Me page and she has the $$$$. No need to pursue! — Maribel (@Maribel59901172) October 6, 2018

I think she should have her day in court And when convicted have her (many, many) days in prison — Fox Barrington (@fox_barrington) October 6, 2018

Well that was obvious from day one: https://t.co/Jfk8KGXnFY — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) October 6, 2018

Related: