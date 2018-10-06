It’s a question that plenty asked and no one on the Left wanted to answer: if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was 100 percent certain that she’d been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, why didn’t she file a police report?

And we’re not talking about the night of the alleged attack or even the day after; there’s apparently no statute of limitations in Maryland, so she could still file a police report on Kavanaugh and tell police everything she knows.

Except, according to her lawyers, she’s not going to do that. It seems she’s done with this whole mess; even if they start a movement to impeach Kavanaugh, she won’t be part of it.

It would be good to have on file for when the impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh begin.

