Remember just a few weeks ago when Democrats were accusing President Trump of treason for questioning the integrity of the intelligence community and casting aspersions on its leadership?

Funny, then, that Democrats are now out in force ripping apart the FBI for doing an incomplete investigation into sexual assault charges against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Of course, for cover, they’re blaming the White House for tying the FBI’s hands … probably.

We’re old enough to remember the Senate Judiciary Democrats during Kavanaugh’s testimony calling for an FBI investigation that would only last a week and would be limited in scope … at least that’s what Sen. Jeff Flake said he was agreeing to when he caved.

Rep. Adam Schiff is among those Democrats now accusing the FBI rank and file of doing shoddy work:

How to do an investigation without really trying: 1.) Set artificial deadline

2.) Dictate which witnesses can be interviewed

3.) Decline to follow new leads

4.) Purposefully exclude main witnesses

5.) Declare vindication White House made sure the fix was in from the beginning. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 4, 2018

Um, again, wasn’t that “artificial deadline” exactly the one Democrats were asking for and agreed to? Maybe Schiff should have a word with his colleague Rep. Maxine Waters, who was perfectly fine with a one-week FBI investigation:

FBI, one week can unveil a lot of information. Go do your thing. Bring back the truth. Dr. Ford will be vindicated! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 30, 2018

“Go do your thing,” she said, and that’s what they did. And now the Democrats are crying about it.

How to make a Democrat complain: Give them exactly what they ask for. https://t.co/pdqY4YAu5H — Silence Franklin (@SilenceFranklin) October 4, 2018

Old and busted: "We DEMAND an FBI investigation! Just one week!"

The new hotness: "…this FBI investigation is FLAWED!" 🥅👈🌬️pic.twitter.com/uneXAAc81l — Seán Ui'Coinnigh (@svkenney) October 4, 2018

Democrats: We need a FBI investigation!!

*one week later*

Democrats: This investigation is a farce!! — ArtificialSweetnerDaddy (@jmaley2) October 4, 2018

@TheDemocrats you wanted a short one week investigation and you got what you wanted. The FBI found nothing for the 7th time. #ConfirmKavanaugh — Teresa (@Teresa2015black) October 4, 2018

Now the FBI sucks… who knew. https://t.co/XuaCiKz7xt — Unseat The Dems (@Unseat_The_Dems) October 4, 2018

Byron York called it last week: