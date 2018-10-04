Depending on how long Democrats hold things up, the confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could happen as late as 3 a.m. Sunday morning, but Mitch McConnell might want to delay things a bit now that Sen. Steve Daines has said he’ll be in Montana Saturday at his daughter’s wedding.
BREAKING: Sen. Steve Daines to attend daughter's wedding Saturday despite possible Kavanaugh vote https://t.co/viS8WnJNIN pic.twitter.com/z2OkQ3XJ38
— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 4, 2018
#BREAKING @SteveDaines has a scheduling conflict this weekend. He says he'll be walking his daughter down the aisle at her Montana wedding, regardless of the #KavanaughVote that could take place this weekend. #NBCMontana #mtpol #mtnews #Kavanaugh
— Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaNBCMT) October 4, 2018
Spokeswoman for @SteveDaines confirms that he will indeed be walking his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day on Saturday, won’t be present for a Kavanaugh confirmation vote if it happens then. 👰
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 4, 2018
It appears Sen. Daines will miss the #KavanaughConfirmation due to his daughter's wedding. If we dont have 50 votes we could postpone a day or two.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 4, 2018
If McConnell needs Daines' vote — and he should know if he needs the vote — move the vote until Sunday. It's really not that complicated. https://t.co/rCYVW126Bt
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 4, 2018
Correct. @SteveDaines has his priorities right. I wouldn't miss my daughter's wedding either. https://t.co/gi7sjcMZGE
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 4, 2018
Family first. Good man. https://t.co/coCZwF9nXl
— Beto O'Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 4, 2018
We might be looking at Sunday now, folks.
