Depending on how long Democrats hold things up, the confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could happen as late as 3 a.m. Sunday morning, but Mitch McConnell might want to delay things a bit now that Sen. Steve Daines has said he’ll be in Montana Saturday at his daughter’s wedding.

BREAKING: Sen. Steve Daines to attend daughter's wedding Saturday despite possible Kavanaugh vote https://t.co/viS8WnJNIN pic.twitter.com/z2OkQ3XJ38 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 4, 2018

#BREAKING @SteveDaines has a scheduling conflict this weekend. He says he'll be walking his daughter down the aisle at her Montana wedding, regardless of the #KavanaughVote that could take place this weekend. #NBCMontana #mtpol #mtnews #Kavanaugh — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaNBCMT) October 4, 2018

Spokeswoman for @SteveDaines confirms that he will indeed be walking his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day on Saturday, won’t be present for a Kavanaugh confirmation vote if it happens then. 👰 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 4, 2018

Hmm …

Wait. What’s going on with the vote? Daines isn’t going to be there? — RBe (@RBPundit) October 4, 2018

Of all the reasons this vote might be delayed, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) going "hold up, I got a thing" was not on my list. https://t.co/ygcTBq7RCE — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 4, 2018

This was not the plot twist I expected in this saga. https://t.co/BwIZaR0CMo — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 5, 2018

This is like watching Downton Abbey, I swear to God. The drama is riveting. https://t.co/4QYXK4HUuU — PanicStation (@PanicStation4) October 4, 2018

I bet there's a good chance McConnell would pay to move the wedding to Sunday or DC. https://t.co/lemMeqQ6Ot — Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) October 4, 2018

How would she like to be married in the Oval Office? @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/UNxF0UYXBx — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) October 4, 2018

It appears Sen. Daines will miss the #KavanaughConfirmation due to his daughter's wedding. If we dont have 50 votes we could postpone a day or two. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 4, 2018

Wow. How did Mitch McConnell not know this? https://t.co/E1sjMrLVaE — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) October 4, 2018

McConnell has the votes and then some. https://t.co/N7w1aqK3hX — Jim. Also, last name (@AustinMillb_rge) October 4, 2018

I've seen votes held open for many, many hours if needed. https://t.co/LpGF8bKwmp — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 4, 2018

If McConnell needs Daines' vote — and he should know if he needs the vote — move the vote until Sunday. It's really not that complicated. https://t.co/rCYVW126Bt — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 4, 2018

Correct. @SteveDaines has his priorities right. I wouldn't miss my daughter's wedding either. https://t.co/gi7sjcMZGE — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 4, 2018

A Supreme Court nomination vote being pushed back because it conflicts with Steve Daines' daughter's wedding would be such a perfectly American ending to this saga. https://t.co/A1sBPsDcJ4 — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) October 4, 2018

we are going to be trapped in this news cycle from hell forever i swear to god https://t.co/B7gNkdbWpQ — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) October 4, 2018

*Daines getting ready for wedding *Car pulls up *Cocaine Mitch exits and stands calmly with the door open https://t.co/GcZfPDKBhO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2018

“I can’t Buchon, I promised my daughter.” *Second car pulls up. Cocaine Mitch simply nods *Backseat window goes down. Daines daughter in back seat — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2018

Just hold the vote at the wedding. "All in favor." "Aye." "Aye." "Aye." "Aye…do!" https://t.co/dUwUjfwG2z — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 4, 2018

We might be looking at Sunday now, folks.

