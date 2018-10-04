Depending on how long Democrats hold things up, the confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could happen as late as 3 a.m. Sunday morning, but Mitch McConnell might want to delay things a bit now that Sen. Steve Daines has said he’ll be in Montana Saturday at his daughter’s wedding.

 

Hmm …

Trending

We might be looking at Sunday now, folks.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughconfirmationdaughterMitch McConnellSteve Dainesvotewedding