Let’s make a couple of things clear. When Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh turned over his calendar from 1982, he was submitting actual, tangible evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee. And it was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island who went all Sherlock Holmes over that calendar in a way that would have made Alex Jones blush. He’s the one who was certain that party listed on July 1, 1982 was the one at which Christine Blasey Ford was sexually assaulted.

But now that the FBI’s report is out, we’re hearing from one of Ford’s lawyers that it was the FBI that focused too intently on that date.

Christine Blasey Ford lawyer says FBI wrongly focused on July 1, 1982 party https://t.co/zfwL3klYtr pic.twitter.com/rPIo39uc0u — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 5, 2018

Just spitballin’ here, but maybe if Ford could have produced a date, or maybe the name of someone who might have remembered the date (say, the person who drove her home), the FBI could have focused on that.

The Washington Times reports:

A member of Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team says FBI interviewers are focusing on the wrong date. The FBI has interviewed people who, calendar entries show, were present for a July 1, 1982, gathering of high school students, including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But Ford has never believed the assault occurred that night because some of those listed as having been present are people she knew well and would have remembered.

Like we said, tell it to Whitehouse so he can put down the magnifying glass.

Talk to Whitehouse and Dems about that. He focused on that date, plus Kavanaugh's high school yearbook & the rest of his calendar. If they want it all out there for review, Ford can release her therapist notes from 2012. BK provided his calendar of alibis. Where is Ford's proof? — MFC Blake (@IMA_CA_GOPer) October 5, 2018

Oh, you mean the one you couldn't remember where or when it happened? — Newt's Law (@NewtInMotion) October 5, 2018

Yes they should have focused on the party her witnesses were at. — Jerry Brown (@sebastianjer) October 5, 2018

Ford didn't give them much to go on. — Caseel2 (@Caseel21) October 5, 2018

Perhaps Ford can tell us the date of the party.

Isn’t it indelible in the hippocampus? — Philbert (@philbert996) October 5, 2018

Um. Every democrat on twitter said July 1st party was “the smoking gun”. Take it up with them. — Toni (@ToniMZ81) October 5, 2018

Her lawyer should say that the Spartacus, I mean Democratic Senators spent too much time reading poems to her about her bravery instead of asking her questions. They all postured and got nowhere. They were despicable & should all be unemployed. — They call me K (@MrKHafid1) October 5, 2018

Where’s the damn goalpost now? — Shawn (@Skier3737) October 5, 2018

Can she please just go away now. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) October 5, 2018

Wow, now an unnamed attorney is saying the FBI botched the investigation they demanded — what a shocker.

