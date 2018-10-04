Let’s make a couple of things clear. When Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh turned over his calendar from 1982, he was submitting actual, tangible evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee. And it was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island who went all Sherlock Holmes over that calendar in a way that would have made Alex Jones blush. He’s the one who was certain that party listed on July 1, 1982 was the one at which Christine Blasey Ford was sexually assaulted.

But now that the FBI’s report is out, we’re hearing from one of Ford’s lawyers that it was the FBI that focused too intently on that date.

Just spitballin’ here, but maybe if Ford could have produced a date, or maybe the name of someone who might have remembered the date (say, the person who drove her home), the FBI could have focused on that.

The Washington Times reports:

A member of Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team says FBI interviewers are focusing on the wrong date.

The FBI has interviewed people who, calendar entries show, were present for a July 1, 1982, gathering of high school students, including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But Ford has never believed the assault occurred that night because some of those listed as having been present are people she knew well and would have remembered.

Like we said, tell it to Whitehouse so he can put down the magnifying glass.

Wow, now an unnamed attorney is saying the FBI botched the investigation they demanded — what a shocker.

