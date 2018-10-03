We all know that Sen. Susan Collins is a possible swing vote when it comes to the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and the University of Southern Maine was busted for offering a tuition-free credit to students willing to ride a bus to Washington, D.C. and protest.

The University of Maine is offering free course credit to students who travel to DC to harass @SenatorCollins. (Bonus points if you're willing to get arrested, conservatives need not apply.) #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/0jdVNk7zFZ — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) October 3, 2018

The Maine Republican Party wrote on its Facebook page:

RED ALERT: The University of Maine uses your tax dollars, offers college credit to protest Sen. Collins in Washington D.C. In an email from a University of Southern Maine Community Outreach Coordinator, U Maine students are told that they can earn a free credit if they hop on a free bus ride down to Washington D.C. to protest Senator Collins. The event page goes so far as to ask if STUDENTS are okay with being ARRESTED. That will look good on a job application when they graduate… In case you were wondering, students who want to support Senator Collins are not welcome, as one individual who asked found out.

The university has since pulled the course, called — get this — “Engaged Citizenship.” An email sent around read:

Students can earn 1 credit FREE for enrolling in this Pop-Up course on “Engaged Citizenship.” The requirements of the pop-up include: busing overnight to Washington D.C. to join activists, political action groups and social justice organizations to meet with Sen. Collins. Rally up around the FBI investigation of the Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh.

There was also a checklist including items such as, “I am a survivor and willing to share my story to Sen. Collins’ office” and “I am interested in civil disobedience/willing to get arrested.”

The credit has been pulled, and the course was organized without our President's nor our Provost's knowledge. Please see the following statement from University President Glenn Cummings: pic.twitter.com/rdTiJv2epP — University of Southern Maine (@USouthernMaine) October 3, 2018

Disgusting that this was offered, but USM issued the following statement that I just saw on News Center Maine (4 pics to follow). pic.twitter.com/jFU7KpVn2p — Barbie West (@12truewest) October 3, 2018

Disgraceful. The Dems have whipped an emotional mob not interested in the truth — Lisa Phillips (@LPR45) October 3, 2018

Should lose all federal funding. — Dr. Gorby Ph.D. in IDGAS (@Georgia_Mountie) October 3, 2018

"pop-up course"🤣🤣🤣🤣 people wonder why their tuition spent on their useless degrees only get them jobs working as Baristas. — KerryJ (@PaganPatriotKJS) October 4, 2018

This is outrageous. — Atomic Mullah (@Atomic_Mullah) October 4, 2018

Not unhinged or anything. — Jay K (@JayKlos) October 4, 2018

Senator Collins, please do not be bullied by these people as @JeffFlake was in an elevator. They are not real, they are weaponizing a movement to stop or delay this nomination. It’s despicable. — Paul Carr (@pwcarr12) October 4, 2018

Related: