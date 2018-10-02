Fox News’ John Roberts has obtained a letter from Christine Blasey Ford’s ex-boyfriend that blows a lot of holes in her story and suggests she coached a friend on taking a polygraph test.

BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”. pic.twitter.com/jVeW0qaJD0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

This is interesting:

I witnessed Dr. Ford help [her friend Monica L.] McLean prepare for a potential polygraph exam. Dr. Ford explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked and helped McLean become familiar and less nervous about the exam. Dr. Ford was able to help her because of her background in psychology.

Flashback:

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell: "Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?" Christine Blasey Ford: "Never." pic.twitter.com/k5Pm424f22 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2018

He also says Ford never indicated a fear of flying, closed quarters, tight spaces, or places with only one exit.

Raise your hand if you're shocked. Din think so. — Mark Spriggel (@MarkSpriggel) October 3, 2018

Why are they so fixated on this fear of flying? — JUSTICE FOR ALL (@AreUKiddingMe33) October 3, 2018

It speaks to perjury. The accuser’s lawyers sent a statement to the committee in their official capacity claiming the date of the hearing needed to be later due to their client’s fear of flying. You cannot make false statements to the committee. — David Duross (@davidduross) October 3, 2018

Of particular note is Ford's ex-boyfriend of 6 years alleging that she was a frequent flier incl on small propeller planes around the Hawaiian islands. He says they lived together for a time and that she never showed any fear of confined spaces, even while living in a tiny apt https://t.co/wuAFWzTxN2 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 3, 2018

The letter is time-stamped Oct. 2. But on Sept. 27, Rachel Mitchell asked Ford: "Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?" How did the allegation in this letter get to Mitchell? https://t.co/ABKEYpzYqq — Will Saletan (@saletan) October 3, 2018

It sounds like the Mitchell, the prosecutor, knew this polygraph information at question. Ford's lawyers stupidly let her walk into that trap. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 3, 2018

Yeah. Mitchell knew about this when she asked. I assume they got the written, signed letter as followup once Ford lied. Had Ford not lied, had vote happened, letter wouldn't have been necessary.

And which (D) Senator said false in one, false in all?https://t.co/zfcxMKX9xc — LeslieP (@less_tx) October 3, 2018

This is bad for her. And her lawyers are to blame. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 3, 2018

This all makes sense now. Trump had to been told two people stated polygraph coaching. It now makes sense why he changed tunes on her tonight and started ripping her at the rally. — Canes Fan 🇺🇸 (@hcanes100) October 3, 2018

You got it — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 3, 2018

We’ll update this breaking news post if we learn any more.

Update:

Can confirm all of this. The Daily Wire has also been told that there is potentially a *second* witness who can corroborate the claims made by Ford's ex-boyfriend. https://t.co/jZ9UgP442W — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2018

