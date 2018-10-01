At the insistence of Sen. Jeff Flake, the FBI seems to be doing its thing, which is interviewing. An attorney for Patrick “P.J.” Smyth, who had previously denied any memory of the party or small gathering described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, issued another statement today saying that Smyth had cooperated with the FBI and again denies any knowledge of the gathering at which Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted Ford.

You’re also certainly aware that Democrats want Kavanaugh’s drinking habits examined, and several have suggested that he might have blacked out and lost his memory of any assault — in fact, they’re counting on it.

Two classmates from Yale who know Kavanaugh well issued statements Monday, both saying they never saw Kavanaugh black out. Dan Murphy, one of Kavanaugh’s roommates, added that he never saw Kavanaugh “act aggressive, hostile, or in a sexually aggressive manner to women.”

He concludes by saying that the charges he’s heard leveled at Kavanaugh are “incompatible with what I know to be true.”

