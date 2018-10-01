At the insistence of Sen. Jeff Flake, the FBI seems to be doing its thing, which is interviewing. An attorney for Patrick “P.J.” Smyth, who had previously denied any memory of the party or small gathering described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, issued another statement today saying that Smyth had cooperated with the FBI and again denies any knowledge of the gathering at which Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted Ford.

NEW: Attorney for Patrick J. Smyth says Smyth has fully cooperated with FBI investigation, indicated he has no knowledge of the party Dr. Ford described, via @MikeEmanuelFox #Kavanaugh #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/TaS1PZFfvy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 1, 2018

Huh.

Cue all the libs crying that he's lying in 3……2……1….. — AJ (@AK_ND9) October 1, 2018

You’re also certainly aware that Democrats want Kavanaugh’s drinking habits examined, and several have suggested that he might have blacked out and lost his memory of any assault — in fact, they’re counting on it.

Two classmates from Yale who know Kavanaugh well issued statements Monday, both saying they never saw Kavanaugh black out. Dan Murphy, one of Kavanaugh’s roommates, added that he never saw Kavanaugh “act aggressive, hostile, or in a sexually aggressive manner to women.”

He concludes by saying that the charges he’s heard leveled at Kavanaugh are “incompatible with what I know to be true.”

NEW: Statements from two of Judge Kavanaugh’s Yale classmates via @MikeEmanuelFox pic.twitter.com/qtivmvjxSj — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 1, 2018

New — statement from attorney to Patrick (PJ) Smyth pic.twitter.com/KiGsvxKJuz — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 1, 2018

What a monster! — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) October 1, 2018

But but but……. his yearbook — Bubbas Fart Bucket (@BubbaFartBucket) October 1, 2018

God bless the people. Thank you!! — Amber Townes (@whuniforms) October 1, 2018

Now it’s he said, she said with regard to the witnesses. Unless there is video or some other record of Judge Kavanaugh blacking out after drinking, the Dems have nothing to show for this canard. — FFFFFFreedom (@FffffFreedom) October 1, 2018

Problem is not him. The problem is that Democrat politicians lack the temperament to hold positions of authority in a republic — LongJohnSilver (@LongJoh65042805) October 1, 2018

The leftist filth and smear merchants know all of this and simply don't care. Quick note: This is NOT about abortion. That's just marketing. This is about leftists knowing that without a reliable USSC, they are dead in the water. Stop being fooled! — Vindicated (@OxfordRidiculer) October 1, 2018

Related: