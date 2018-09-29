The Washington Examiner notes that it’s rare for the ACLU to weigh in on a Supreme Court nominee, and it’s only done so three other times during its 98-year history. But the American Civil Liberties Union — devoted to protecting civil liberties, such as due process — has issued a rare statement opposing the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh because of the “credible accusations of sexual assault” against him.

Guess the ACLU didn’t even need to wait for the results of that FBI investigation that every Democrat (and Sen. Jeff Flake) demanded.

ACLU issues rare opposition statement against Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/bEyDnNm337 — Kimberly Leonard (@leonardkl) September 29, 2018

The Washington Examiner reports:

The ACLU’s board of directors passed a resolution saying that it could not remain silent following the allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, who said during a Senate Finance Committee hearing that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, and the FBI is conducting an investigation.

“ACLU comes out against due process” is my favorite chapter of 1984. https://t.co/T27mWCD3X9 — Mulder's Shroom Ride (@proteinwisdom) September 29, 2018

So the ACLU doesn't believe "innocent until proven guilty"? That seems out of place (at best). — Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) September 29, 2018

A civil liberties union opposes due process and the presumption of innocence ( with no evidence). Good to know 👍 — Olivia (@lovelylivvie11) September 29, 2018

Imagine my shock. — ❌ E Deploribus Awesome ❌ (@Citizen_USA1) September 29, 2018

I'm not surprised. This not the ACLU that represented Clarence Gideon of yesterday. — Jimmy M. Wong (@nixdad96) September 29, 2018

The ACLU is a regressive leftist organization that lost whatever credibility it may have had. — Michael Raban (@showtimeLA88) September 29, 2018

They have nothing to say about his record as a jurist, but they absolutely support:

Guilty Until Proven Democrat — K-Bob – Space Force Radioman (@K_Bob) September 29, 2018

The Examiner notes that the ACLU issued its statement Saturday, well after it had been made clear there would be an FBI investigation into Ford’s accusations. So the ACLU couldn’t wait the one week to learn the results of the investigation before it made its statement? As the Democrats keep asking, what’s the rush?

