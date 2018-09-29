The Washington Examiner notes that it’s rare for the ACLU to weigh in on a Supreme Court nominee, and it’s only done so three other times during its 98-year history. But the American Civil Liberties Union — devoted to protecting civil liberties, such as due process — has issued a rare statement opposing the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh because of the “credible accusations of sexual assault” against him.

Guess the ACLU didn’t even need to wait for the results of that FBI investigation that every Democrat (and Sen. Jeff Flake) demanded.

The Washington Examiner reports:

The ACLU’s board of directors passed a resolution saying that it could not remain silent following the allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, who said during a Senate Finance Committee hearing that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, and the FBI is conducting an investigation.

The Examiner notes that the ACLU issued its statement Saturday, well after it had been made clear there would be an FBI investigation into Ford’s accusations. So the ACLU couldn’t wait the one week to learn the results of the investigation before it made its statement? As the Democrats keep asking, what’s the rush?

