Sen. Dianne Feinstein has heard a lot today about how an investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations could have started a lot earlier if she hadn’t sat on the letter for six weeks, and at last, Sen. John Cornyn stepped up and asked Feinstein just how the letter got out to the media.

What? Feinstein is passing the buck to Ford’s friends? They’re the ones who tipped off the media?

After checking with a staffer behind her … priceless.

