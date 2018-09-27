Sen. Dianne Feinstein has heard a lot today about how an investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations could have started a lot earlier if she hadn’t sat on the letter for six weeks, and at last, Sen. John Cornyn stepped up and asked Feinstein just how the letter got out to the media.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn asks Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein if her staff leaked the letter from Christine Blasey Ford and she says "the answer is no…they did not" pic.twitter.com/VoktE3Y42q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 27, 2018

Dianne Feinstein can’t give a straight answer on if her staff leaked the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/DVLHTabAxs — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 27, 2018

Cornyn to Feinstein: Did your staff leak it? Feinstein: The answer is no. Cornyn: Somebody leaked it if it wasn't you. Feinstein: I was asked to keep it confidential. "I did not." — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 27, 2018

Cornyn to Feinstein: Did you leave Ford’s letter to the press? Feinstein says no, even though she’s the only office who had it. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 27, 2018

"I don't believe my staff would leak it," Feinstein says when asked by Cornyn how Ford's allegation became public. "The answer is no." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) September 27, 2018

Feinstein, asked by Cornyn, if anyone on her staff leaked contents of the Ford letter to the press. "I don't believe my staff would leak it." Cornyn asks if she's asked her staff. She's reminded by her staff director that she did in fact ask them, and denies her staff leaked it — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 27, 2018

Cornyn: Can you tell us that your staff would not leak it?

Feinstein: I do not believe my staff would do that.

Cornyn: Do you know that?

Feinstein: No, they didn't.

Cornyn: Have you asked them?

Feinstein: I just did. — Kate Irby (@kateirby) September 27, 2018

Feinstein says most likely leak of Ford's letter was from "her friends." Cornyn points out her friends didn't have the letter. Feinstein says friends may have spread story (not letter) by word of mouth. — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 27, 2018

Feinstein throws Ford under the bus. Astounding. https://t.co/azXkVSnBsz — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

What? Feinstein is passing the buck to Ford’s friends? They’re the ones who tipped off the media?

How did the press find out if nobody but Feinstein know? How would the press have found out? @SenFeinstein has destroyed this poor woman’s life with her heartless treatment of this matter. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 27, 2018

She threw Ford under the bus by saying she told friends who must have leaked the information. Why did Ford trust these pathetic Democrats? This is such a farce. — Nikiflorica (@nikiflorica) September 27, 2018

Feinstein blaming Ford for talking with her friends for the leak. I wonder how Ford would react to that characterization. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 27, 2018

Di-Fi throwing Ford’s friends under the bus instead of admitting her office leaked … such a good look. — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) September 27, 2018

"It did not leak from us. I assure you that." @SenFeinstein says it could've come from friends who Ford confided in. Feinstein tells Cornyn that she doesn't think the *letter* was ever leaked. "She apparently testified here this morning that she talked to friends about it." — Libby Casey (@libcasey) September 27, 2018

Feinstein says she didn't leak the letter, and says her staff didn't leak it (after checking with a staffer behind her). Feinstein notes the letter itself didn't leak, the allegations did, and that Ford had talked to friends — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 27, 2018

After checking with a staffer behind her … priceless.

Related: