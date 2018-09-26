In case you’ve lost track, Christine Blasey Ford was the first to accuse SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and she’s allegedly set to testify Thursday morning; Julie Swetnick is the third accuser and is being represented by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Rebecca Baulhaus of the Wall Street Journal has found an interesting link the two women share, in the form of lawyer Debra Katz.

New: A decade ago, Julie Swetnick made a sexual harassment complaint against her former employer, New York Life Insurance. Representing her was the firm run by Debra Katz, who now reps Christine Blasey Ford. She was ultimately paid a financial settlement. https://t.co/goobX4fivL pic.twitter.com/UJ1LFRRc6M — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) September 26, 2018

