In case you missed it, and you probably did, walkouts were scheduled Monday to protest the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. As you know, we try to avoid picking on Twitter randos, and especially not minors, but this tweet has been making the rounds because of the tough guy talk that sounds a lot like defamation.

Don’t thank Dr. Ford quite yet…

Oh, and not even Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of raping her. You boys might want to learn the word “alleged,” even if it doesn’t even apply here.

Trending

What did they walk out of anyway?

Good call … apparently, it was gym class they walked out of.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BelieveSurvivorsBrett KavanaughChristine Blasey ForddefamationJack Torresraperapistschool walkout