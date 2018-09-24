So this is where we are … the president’s nominee for the Supreme Court, alleged to have committed sexual assault, is admitting in a TV interview that he was a virgin through high school and college.

Kavanaugh to MacCallum: I was a virgin through high school and college — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 24, 2018

Jesus. That's enough — Steve Boucher (@Steve5254) September 24, 2018

Well, that ups the ante considerably. https://t.co/kZZgjAo5l2 — Jay Bookman (@jaybookmanajc) September 24, 2018

That really is more than we needed to know … but here we are.

And yet, he will get attacked on that, too. — Tim O'Brien (@Timobns) September 24, 2018

No doubt about that.

Good for Kavanaugh! He will be attacked and vilified for this too. To the Left, it will seem wired and inexplicable. — SicelidesMusae (@SicelidesM) September 24, 2018

I guess Dems will say that’s only because his serial attempts at rape failed. — Joe Maddon's Glasses (@JMaddonsGlasses) September 24, 2018

And unfortunately, he will be mocked for his candidness — Gregg Marsh (@CoachGSM) September 24, 2018

The Democrats will attack this. They find it deviant when someone doesn't treat their body or the bodies of others promiscuously. Deviancy is celebrated on the left. Normalcy is considered deviant. https://t.co/DMvRBqQMLX — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 24, 2018

There will be people on the left, having just called him a predatory frat bro, who will now call him a stuck up prude who's afraid of women. They did the same to Pence, for not being alone with women other than his wife, specifically to avoid what is now happening to Kavanaugh. https://t.co/JMrM39x4Yg — Colby Badhwar (@ColbyBadhwar) September 24, 2018

TMI!! — Tabitha Stevens8 (@TabithaStevens8) September 24, 2018

It might be TMI, but a lot of people were glad to hear it.

And there is nothing wrong with that. — Jen (@LadyJenS) September 24, 2018

so was i! so was my husband! — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) September 24, 2018

I have zero doubt. And it takes a MAN to make that kind of admission. — Harriet Baldwin (@HarrietBaldwin) September 24, 2018

One of the oddest #DropTheMic moments ever. — Scott Justin Esq. (@CAYANCOBRA4) September 24, 2018

Dang. I’m just not sure I needed to know that. — Ryan Ermanni (@RyanEFox2) September 24, 2018

Just the fact that he has to reveal any of this is nauseating. — Cheryl Heemstra (@crheemstra) September 24, 2018

That's kinda pertinent. — Chris (@PilotChrisD) September 24, 2018

Deflates the notion of sexual harassment or sexual assault. Accusers might want to reconsider their claims. Interesting that facts related to claims are becoming more and more vague and everyone is still looking for a single person to corroborate the claims. #ConfirmKavanaugh — Steve Miller (@PatriotsTribune) September 24, 2018

It seems @MichaelAvenatti may not have correctly deciphered Kavanaugh's yearbook note. Who could have seen that coming? Better luck next time Sherlock! https://t.co/ykGpEWK11p — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 24, 2018

Don’t worry, #BrettKavanaugh, we’ll be going through all of this for many hours on live TV on Thursday. With @KamalaHarris, remember her? — tk (@tklowenstein) September 24, 2018

This is gonna be a wild week. — Robinson (@FPApprentice) September 24, 2018

Related: