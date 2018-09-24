So this is where we are … the president’s nominee for the Supreme Court, alleged to have committed sexual assault, is admitting in a TV interview that he was a virgin through high school and college.

That really is more than we needed to know … but here we are.

No doubt about that.

It might be TMI, but a lot of people were glad to hear it.

