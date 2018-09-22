As Twitchy reported, Christine Blasey’s Ford’s lawyer met Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. deadline and accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee’s invitation to testify next week — with some conditions to be worked out, obviously. She wants to testify Thursday but has asked for a little more time to negotiate details.

FOX News’ Chad Pergram reports that not that much has changed, essentially:

Sure, she said before she was willing to appear — on the fulfillment of several conditions, including that Brett Kavanaugh, the accused, testify first, somehow responding to accusations that will be made after he’s testified.

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office perhaps best expressed the frustration GOP senators are feeling right now:

“During their media tour” — brutal. Sure, they found time for that but didn’t have time to prepare their client to testify Monday, as scheduled?

