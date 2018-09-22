As Twitchy reported, Christine Blasey’s Ford’s lawyer met Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. deadline and accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee’s invitation to testify next week — with some conditions to be worked out, obviously. She wants to testify Thursday but has asked for a little more time to negotiate details.

FOX News’ Chad Pergram reports that not that much has changed, essentially:

In the latest msg by Ford’s atty to cmte, they just reiterated they are willing to appear, but no committment to time or format. This doesn’t clarify things much further. Saying Ford is willing to appear is just consistent with what Ford has said before. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 22, 2018

Sure, she said before she was willing to appear — on the fulfillment of several conditions, including that Brett Kavanaugh, the accused, testify first, somehow responding to accusations that will be made after he’s testified.

Also she didn't "accept" a damn thing. She made a counter offer. They want to continue "negotiating" (read: delaying a vote on Kavanaugh) for as long as possible. That's NOT an acceptance. — John Kalinger (@JohnKalinger) September 22, 2018

Not even a counter offer. Just some vague crap about negotiating further. — ALRMCoug (@ALRMCoug) September 22, 2018

Grassley MUST demand that she give a sworn statement before any further negotiations can continue. — George Bentley (@Geobent) September 22, 2018

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office perhaps best expressed the frustration GOP senators are feeling right now:

Worth noting that this is exactly where we were on Monday morning— without agreeing to a date, time, and terms we are no closer to hearing from Dr Ford then we were when her lawyers said Dr. Ford was willing to testify during their media tour 6 days agohttps://t.co/KUEKdeRegR — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 22, 2018

“During their media tour” — brutal. Sure, they found time for that but didn’t have time to prepare their client to testify Monday, as scheduled?

End this. Talk to @ChuckGrassley and end this now. Stop acting like Charlie Brown, I'M BEGGING YOU AT THIS POINT. — Plastic Straw Rebel (@corrcomm) September 22, 2018

Yes, Senators. Stop getting played. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) September 22, 2018

Tell them to pound sand. — d (@teamwarmsocks) September 22, 2018

This is just another delay tactic. Hold the vote. No more negotiations or delays. — Anita Bishop (@danlilr) September 22, 2018

@ChuckGrassley So this means they missed the 2:30 p.m. deadline for agreeing fully to the Committee's offer. This means vote on Monday. Or else "deadline" meant nothing. — Michael Walden (@micwalden) September 22, 2018

Which means they missed the 2:30pm dateline. In a professional negotiation you shut down correspondence and proceed w/ vote on Monday. If it's not shut down you and @ChuckGrassley should just ask Christine Ford to chair the next Judiciary Committee meeting at her convenience. — Rick Castaneda (@rickcasta) September 22, 2018

The "acceptance " is bogus. Tell them they missed the deadline. #HoldTheVote Monday. — Payton Labrador (@PayLab1224) September 22, 2018

Since she agreed, give her the time and place where to be on Monday. Schedule the hearing for an hour after that time and if she doesn’t show…vote. Is it really that hard? Judge Kavanaugh has been ready for a week — David Mason (@discretepi4you) September 22, 2018

Committee is being played. Schedule the vote. — Robert Peter (@rpeter99) September 22, 2018

Dear Senator Hatch, this is EXACTLY the same reasons why poorly made international agreements under previous administrations happened because one party was obliged to follow the rules WHILE the other did not. You guys end up being pushed around.

Some food for thought. — KylerR (@neewawa) September 22, 2018

That was the point, Senator. They're playing you like a fiddle, in order to do nothing but delay. Stop falling for it and get the vote scheduled. — Michele Diane (@MicheleDianeDR) September 22, 2018

Schedule the vote. We see it’s all political maneuvering now. We’ve wanted to hear her story, but with every excuse, delay, and stall, it’s clear she doesn’t want to tell it. You’ve offered every reasonable option, especially offering to fly to her for a private meeting. — RJ (@rjames1928) September 22, 2018

Senator, we do see a pattern of deception here, don't we? Do other key Senators agree that they too are being played? It really is time to stop the tail from wagging the dog. — dale a knepper (@tea7cher) September 22, 2018

Issue subpoenas for all parties. Firm date and time. Let's get both sides heard already. This is a circus. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 22, 2018

Stop the madness. Vote to confirm. — Jay Hardison (@hismanj) September 22, 2018

This is a farce, please let’s just move on — Jan Man (@jantheman45) September 22, 2018

Question: Can the SJC vote Monday to send the nomination to the floor with a positive recommendation at a later, but specific time/date (say Wednesday 9/27 at 5:00 pm). This would allow modification if Dr. Ford testifies, but remove any opportunity for further delay. — Aunt Emma Fabyan (@AuntEmmaFabyan) September 22, 2018

Well, then. Do the vote on Mon, they can negotiate a date and time later in the week or next week. Terms of the meeting can also be negotiated too. If they insist on pushing it back, they can present their claims during the confirmation hearings for the Judge that replaces RBG.🤔 — Howie from Maui (@TheTurtleClub) September 22, 2018

