Whether or not his accuser will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee is still up in the air (though it’s looking doubtful), but Brett Kavanaugh has sent a letter to Chairman Chuck Grassley expressing that he’s looking forward to appearing and maintains his innocence.

People still seem to think that Kavanaugh should call for an FBI investigation of himself, if he’s so innocent.

He sounds pretty confident to us. And we’ll know more Monday, as scheduled.

