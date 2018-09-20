Whether or not his accuser will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee is still up in the air (though it’s looking doubtful), but Brett Kavanaugh has sent a letter to Chairman Chuck Grassley expressing that he’s looking forward to appearing and maintains his innocence.

In new letter from Kavanaugh to @ChuckGrassley, Kavanaugh says “I look forward to the opportunity to testify before the Committee.” “Since the moment I first heard this allegation, I have categorically and unequivocally denied it. I remain committed to defending my integrity.” pic.twitter.com/kzyijMsI5h — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 20, 2018

Again, strangely not afraid to be put under oath. Unlike his accuser. https://t.co/C6m6Kuwlq5 — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 20, 2018

People still seem to think that Kavanaugh should call for an FBI investigation of himself, if he’s so innocent.

Easy way to defend your integrity-assuming you're innocent- ask for FBI investigation. 😒 #StopKavanaugh — terri mc (@callinlexie) September 20, 2018

He can have his hearing as soon as the FBI investigation is done. Simple. — nancy atra (@nancyatra) September 20, 2018

He'd better show up with polygraph results, or the good Dr. will have more credibility with hers!! — Jason Kleindl (@JLKleindl) September 20, 2018

Notice specified Monday when her lawyer already said NO and didn’t welcome an investigation. He spent the last four days at the WH so…🤔🤔🤔 — RespectisEarnednotGIVEN (@ItsKey_70sbaby) September 20, 2018

Good, he should be present for his humiliation. — Tigernan Quinn 🏳️‍🌈 (@tigerquinn7) September 20, 2018

He sounds pretty confident to us. And we’ll know more Monday, as scheduled.

