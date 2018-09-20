Whether or not his accuser will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee is still up in the air (though it’s looking doubtful), but Brett Kavanaugh has sent a letter to Chairman Chuck Grassley expressing that he’s looking forward to appearing and maintains his innocence.
In new letter from Kavanaugh to @ChuckGrassley, Kavanaugh says “I look forward to the opportunity to testify before the Committee.”
“Since the moment I first heard this allegation, I have categorically and unequivocally denied it. I remain committed to defending my integrity.” pic.twitter.com/kzyijMsI5h
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 20, 2018
Again, strangely not afraid to be put under oath. Unlike his accuser. https://t.co/C6m6Kuwlq5
— Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 20, 2018
People still seem to think that Kavanaugh should call for an FBI investigation of himself, if he’s so innocent.
Easy way to defend your integrity-assuming you're innocent- ask for FBI investigation. 😒 #StopKavanaugh
— terri mc (@callinlexie) September 20, 2018
He can have his hearing as soon as the FBI investigation is done. Simple.
— nancy atra (@nancyatra) September 20, 2018
He'd better show up with polygraph results, or the good Dr. will have more credibility with hers!!
— Jason Kleindl (@JLKleindl) September 20, 2018
Notice specified Monday when her lawyer already said NO and didn’t welcome an investigation. He spent the last four days at the WH so…🤔🤔🤔
— RespectisEarnednotGIVEN (@ItsKey_70sbaby) September 20, 2018
Good, he should be present for his humiliation.
— Tigernan Quinn 🏳️🌈 (@tigerquinn7) September 20, 2018
He sounds pretty confident to us. And we’ll know more Monday, as scheduled.
