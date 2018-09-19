We’ve already done one post today on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and her hot takes on Republicans refusing to take Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seriously and referring to her invitation to testify Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as “a sham hearing.”

The thing is, Gillibrand hasn’t slowed down, and her takes have become even more scorching. In her opinion, everything short of giving Ford the full FBI investigation she’s demanded is “silencing” her.

Well, this is the same senator who brushed off news of several rape hoaxes by hoping they in some way shone a spotlight on the campus rape epidemic.

