We’ve already done one post today on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and her hot takes on Republicans refusing to take Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seriously and referring to her invitation to testify Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as “a sham hearing.”

The thing is, Gillibrand hasn’t slowed down, and her takes have become even more scorching. In her opinion, everything short of giving Ford the full FBI investigation she’s demanded is “silencing” her.

Denying Dr. Ford an FBI investigation is silencing her. Forcing her into a sham hearing is silencing her. And pushing through Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is silencing her. https://t.co/VCUcp9C28y — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 20, 2018

War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength. Testimony is silencing. — John Sexton (@verumserum) September 20, 2018

Well, this is the same senator who brushed off news of several rape hoaxes by hoping they in some way shone a spotlight on the campus rape epidemic.

Dr. Ford is the one refusing to testify after her attorney said multiple times she was ready to do so. She isn’t being silenced, she’s being offered a national platform. https://t.co/zpKaleDU3f — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2018

"We invite you to come tell your story by testifying before the Committee, in public or private. We'll even come to wherever you are in the world, if that's what you prefer." "STOP SILENCING HER!!!"#Moron https://t.co/eJYkIocs7q — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 20, 2018

Literally everything is silencing her. Letting her speak is silencing her. https://t.co/tWSCqFM2ff — War, On Drugs (@anarchohindu) September 20, 2018

Providing multiple alternative opportunities to speak, including at a public hearing, is apparently the new silencing. https://t.co/v5OZUCVYTC — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 20, 2018

They're really going with "Giving Ford an opportunity to tell her story is silencing her"? Can't we just put all of the Senate into prison? https://t.co/gXGSiqQzFb — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 20, 2018

Democrats: We need to reopen this confirmation process and let Dr. Ford be heard! Republicans: OK, let's have a hearing next Monday so both sides can give their story under oath. Democrats: WHY ARE YOU TRYING TO SILENCE DR. FORD?!? https://t.co/perjEIRMzW — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 20, 2018

No one is forcing anyone to do anything. Dr. Ford has been invited to address the judiciary committee privately, with the transcript kept confidential. There is an offer to fly staff to California to assist her. You, Kirsten Gillibrand, are a liar and a disgrace to Congress. https://t.co/ydi2aGSSsY — Roy Abrams (@RQA) September 20, 2018

This statement, incidentally, is perfectly Orwellian. The offer to address Congress, publicly or privately as you wish, is an offer of the most powerful platform you could conceivably have, to amplify your voice a thousandfold. https://t.co/ydi2aGSSsY — Roy Abrams (@RQA) September 20, 2018

I just can't get over this statement. Giving someone the opportunity to testify before Congress, in the manner they choose, is the opposite of silencing them. Gillibrand's claim is so illogical and recklessly meaningless it will end up discrediting these kinds of claims. https://t.co/ydi2aGSSsY — Roy Abrams (@RQA) September 20, 2018

It's not the FBI's jurisdiction. It's a local issue. If she wants an investigation by law enforcement, she needs to hop on a plane to Maryland and file a police report. Also, Senate Republicans have been practically begging her to testify. So…not silenced. https://t.co/9WqKCpm12R — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 20, 2018

Sitting on her letter for six weeks and only releasing it as part of a staged circus, THAT is silencing her. https://t.co/ERIwajpeOF — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) September 20, 2018

Yes, asking her to come and talk is “silencing.” For crying out loud—it’s like you have to take stupid pills to be a politician. https://t.co/i6FWDaPRSp — Trey Bechtold (@TreyBechtold) September 20, 2018

You need a dictionary, or something. https://t.co/7uUCeynR5T — Bill Palmer (@BillPalmer23) September 20, 2018

Expect the media to parrot this patently false narrative. https://t.co/wMpx37iyLf — Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) September 20, 2018

You are a woke progressive slogan machine masquerading as a U.S. senator. https://t.co/QJHX4TUj1e — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 20, 2018

Senator, you're not supposed to use *everything* from a staff brainstorming session. You're supposed to throw out the ones that don't make any sense. https://t.co/cQwASUi7Ul — Mark Youngkin (@mayoungkin) September 20, 2018

How can the FBI investigate allegations of a non-federal crime? They've already background checked Kavanaugh. https://t.co/KJ2rAmQo0W — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 20, 2018

Make the lie big. Keep repeating it. Ignore whatever scrap of conscience you have left. https://t.co/vRlZrOkWjE — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 20, 2018

