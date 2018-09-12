The Notorious RGB is going to tick off a lot of her devotees with this one.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a talk at George Washington University Law School Wednesday and said she wishes she had a magic wand to have Senate confirmation hearings go back to the way they used to be.

Justice Ginsburg (visiting @gwlaw) contrasts her confirmation process to Kavanaugh’s, says it was “truly bipartisan” back then. “The way it was was right. The way it is is wrong… I wish I could wave a magic wand and have it go back to the way it was.” #RBG — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) September 12, 2018

This might be the first time we’ve agreed with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on anything.

Agreed. Back when it was about qualifications and judicial philosophy, not about which dishonest smear could get the most retweets.https://t.co/nIZHlN1SGV — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 12, 2018

NOW: Justice Ginsberg (Confirmed 96-3!!) laments how Judge #Kavanaugh is being treated during today's modern, and highly partisan, #SCOTUS confirmation processhttps://t.co/BR2nleiC8n — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 12, 2018

Wow: she was confirmed by a 96 to 3 vote? We had to double check just to make sure that was correct, but sure enough, that’s how it went down in 1993.

Republicans never did this to Ginsburg. https://t.co/DCmGSZwHqb — Vocem Libertatis (@vocemlibertatis) September 12, 2018

There’s the thing. Just be honest and say you want to oppose Kavanaugh out of political spite. Stop launching pretend attacks suggesting he is unqualified to interpret the Constitution. https://t.co/CQNjIcmkuw — Mike Hennessy (@TheMikeHennessy) September 12, 2018

But then Booker and Harris wouldn’t be able to grandstand… what of their 2020 sound bites? Do their fake feels and shartacus moments not count? https://t.co/M4q18ykS4V — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) September 12, 2018

When liberals have gone so far off the deep end they've lost Ginsburg https://t.co/IxsejXzQeN — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) September 12, 2018

wish she had that magic wand… Agree, we can't keep operating only in extremes (in all aspects of life) – doesn't leave room for conversation, collaboration, compromise. https://t.co/9pAYPpTI4N — Allie Brandenburger (@aebrandenburger) September 12, 2018

Exit question:

Did we confirm Kavanaugh yet? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 12, 2018

Related: