The Notorious RGB is going to tick off a lot of her devotees with this one.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a talk at George Washington University Law School Wednesday and said she wishes she had a magic wand to have Senate confirmation hearings go back to the way they used to be.

This might be the first time we’ve agreed with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on anything.

Wow: she was confirmed by a 96 to 3 vote? We had to double check just to make sure that was correct, but sure enough, that’s how it went down in 1993.

