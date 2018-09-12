Former Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with Fox News’ Dana Perino Wednesday and made an awfully big clarification about just how much of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons stockpile he got out of the country. Hint: It wasn’t 100 percent.

Kerry: ‘We Knew That Assad Had Kept Some’ Chemical Weapons https://t.co/lkUfqKDukd — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 12, 2018

The Free Beacon reports:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said Wednesday that the Obama administration knew that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad kept some of his chemical weapons despite an international agreement brokered to remove the entire stockpile by mid-2014. “We said we got a hundred percent of the declared weapons out, which is what the Organization for the [Prohibition] of Chemical Weapons was able to track,” Kerry said on Fox News. “We knew that Assad had kept some, and we tried to go to the [United Nations] Security Council, and, unfortunately, Russia played games and we didn’t get there.” … “We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out,” Kerry said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 2014.

Russia played games and the U.S. didn’t get there? We seem to recall someone warning about Russia in 2012 and being told he’d been watching too much “Rocky IV.”

Impossible because in the era of no scandals when Kerry was in power he told everyone Assad had given up his chemical weapons. https://t.co/QNTCw926GG — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2018

I believe the term Kerry used was “one hundred percent”. — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 13, 2018

um @JohnKerry you told us he gave them up — blockedbutback (@JohnFict) September 13, 2018

“We got 100% of the weapons out of Syria” – John Kerry, March 10, 2014 https://t.co/7UYFIgPPpX — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 13, 2018

With "Tan suit" as the midpoint, on a scale from IRS to Benghazi, where does this rank on the "not a smidgen" scale? — Patches O'Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Base) September 13, 2018

Oh, and Kerry also mentioned Wednesday that since leaving office he’s met with Iran’s foreign minister “three or four times.”

I assume MSM & Dems who got vapors & cried “Logan Act!” when 46 senators & I released letter defending Senate’s treaty power will accuse ⁦@JohnKerry⁩ of Logan Act violation. Kidding re Logan Act, a stupid, dead-letter law. Not kidding re hypocrisy. https://t.co/4Y41Mck6RO — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 12, 2018

Legally, irrelevant that Kerry advises Iran to wait out Trump. Point is everyone should know that & hold Dems accountable. Jihadist Iran is top sponsor of anti-US terrorism. Kerry's record is accommodate/enrich them with no change in their behavior. Gives us nice, clear choice. — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 12, 2018

.⁦@JohnKerry⁩’s arrogance and repeated attempts to undermine this administration by salvaging the #IranDeal are striking. The deal was sold to Americans based on a pack of lies and deception. The President’s decision to withdraw was correct. https://t.co/QN3KQanmE1 — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 12, 2018

