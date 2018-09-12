Former Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with Fox News’ Dana Perino Wednesday and made an awfully big clarification about just how much of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons stockpile he got out of the country. Hint: It wasn’t 100 percent.

The Free Beacon reports:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said Wednesday that the Obama administration knew that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad kept some of his chemical weapons despite an international agreement brokered to remove the entire stockpile by mid-2014.

“We said we got a hundred percent of the declared weapons out, which is what the Organization for the [Prohibition] of Chemical Weapons was able to track,” Kerry said on Fox News. “We knew that Assad had kept some, and we tried to go to the [United Nations] Security Council, and, unfortunately, Russia played games and we didn’t get there.”

“We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out,” Kerry said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 2014.

Russia played games and the U.S. didn’t get there? We seem to recall someone warning about Russia in 2012 and being told he’d been watching too much “Rocky IV.”

Oh, and Kerry also mentioned Wednesday that since leaving office he’s met with Iran’s foreign minister “three or four times.”

