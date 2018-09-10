When we say Sen. Bernie Sanders is campaigning, we’re pretty sure he’s campaigning for president again. Upstarts like Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker might have their eyes on 2020 with all the grandstanding they do, but polls have shown that most Democrats are sticking with what they know — old, white men — and Sanders and Joe Biden have name recognition.

And now that Democrats are getting more and more interested in socialism, Sanders is happy to step up to the podium and offer another freebie: universal child care. It’s tough enough just paying the mortgages and property taxes on three homes, and then you add in child care …

Child care should not cost parents more than sending their kids to college — and Sanders wants college to be free, so you do the math.

