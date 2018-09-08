The Washington Examiner reports Saturday that Sen. Ben Sasse says he regularly considers leaving the GOP. Not becoming a Democrat, mind you, but leaving the Republican Party.

Ben Sasse: I "regularly consider" leaving the GOP https://t.co/EgJvgorOv9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 8, 2018

It all began with a pair of tweets about Democrats believing Russia swayed the 2016 election and Republicans believing millions of illegal ballots were cast. Sasse replied:

I fear we’re headed toward a place where hefty majorities of both sides of the electorate are going to regularly embrace unsupported and blatantly false assertions. Technological fragmentation of media enabled it, and siloed fan-servicing media practices are accelerating it… https://t.co/DK1UwQNpA9 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 8, 2018

I switched my party from Democrat Ro no-party this week as I see that to be part of the solution. Have you considered following suit? — stephanie pickens (@guard_ad_litem) September 8, 2018

yep — regularly consider it

(except the “from Dem” part) https://t.co/ZZCQKOPhL9 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 8, 2018

Wow, that’s quite an admission.

Sasse regularly considers switching from Republican to "no party?" https://t.co/tny2wQdYyA — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2018

Primary and replace https://t.co/2ER16JlPMm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 8, 2018

Ben Sasse has voted with Trump 87% of his tenure as president. https://t.co/DSRQlS9HiC — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 8, 2018

Then isn't his sissy fussing about the Republican Party's trajectory kind of silly?

If 87% isn't enough for him and he's threatening to ditch, isn't that on him?

He's the one preening around, talking big about leaving because he isn't getting his way all the time. https://t.co/EANPyhHyZ0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 8, 2018

Here's the grating thing with Sasse: He's Obama Lite. Makes lots of grandiose pronouncements, loves to play the scold but his list of accomplishments is very thin. His ego doesn't match his record https://t.co/UEHw7pbnkh — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2018

Do it .. we don’t need you if you can support our POTUS — DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) September 8, 2018

There goes any chances for his re-election. Yes, you just lost my vote. — Boomer1969 (@Boomer19691) September 8, 2018

Feel free — JC (@conservogirl) September 8, 2018

Nike Swoosh– — FieldDiamond (@FieldDiamond) September 8, 2018

McCain 2.0 — Veronica Juarez 🙎🏻‍♀️ (@ThePrincess_44) September 8, 2018

Sasse is lucky to be part of the GOP, a party whose base wants to MAGA for all Americans. A party with deregulations & tax cuts has helped the economy & created more jobs. A party whose President has chosen judges who want to make judgements based on the constitution as written — Sandra Cooper (@SandraC42595084) September 8, 2018

For the record, the exchange prompted National Review’s David French — Bill Kristol’s choice of candidate to run against Trump — to admit he no longer considers himself a Republican.

I no longer consider myself a Republican. I’m a Christian and a conservative who evaluates each race on the merits — and I’m happy to vote third party when appropriate. The “R” by a name no longer indicates that the candidate likely shares my values or political goals. https://t.co/W2HZyO4QnB — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 8, 2018

Same. And never imagined that could ever be a possibility. I wish Virginia had party registration so I could make it official. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) September 8, 2018

Same here. Came to that conclusion during W’s second term. — Mike Steele (@misshinryu_mike) September 8, 2018

I agree with you yet I can never ever vote for a Democrat as their platform is not consistent with my Christian values. — Deborah Untch (@stldebbie2011) September 8, 2018

Any sane conservative and true Christian simply cannot be a Republican anymore. The party has become something intolerable for these groups. — Brando (@Brandossius) September 8, 2018

I’m not sure when the Republicans ever supported Christian values, I began to see disparities in values decades ago — Canadian Shoe Smuggler (@saulnierg) September 8, 2018

OK, not all of French’s replies were that supportive:

Take Jennifer Rubin and all the controlled opposition pundits with you. — Joe 🇺🇸 (@MakeWVWonderful) September 8, 2018

Ouch.

How brave and novel in this age to disavow one's party affiliation. I'll bet you'll be happy to retain the previous association as a GOPer when CNN, MSNBC etc come calling. Nothing will elevate your brand more with this crowd than your grand epiphany. — We Will Crawl Over Broken Glass (@TheClankster) September 8, 2018

We know the Democrats are split between the establishment Dems and the up-and-coming democratic socialists, between the Hillary die-hards and the Bernie Sanders supporters, but it’s scary to think how an exodus from the Republican party could split the vote and allow that blue wave to come crashing down.

