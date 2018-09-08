The Washington Examiner reports Saturday that Sen. Ben Sasse says he regularly considers leaving the GOP. Not becoming a Democrat, mind you, but leaving the Republican Party.

It all began with a pair of tweets about Democrats believing Russia swayed the 2016 election and Republicans believing millions of illegal ballots were cast. Sasse replied:

Wow, that’s quite an admission.

Trending

For the record, the exchange prompted National Review’s David French — Bill Kristol’s choice of candidate to run against Trump — to admit he no longer considers himself a Republican.

OK, not all of French’s replies were that supportive:

Ouch.

We know the Democrats are split between the establishment Dems and the up-and-coming democratic socialists, between the Hillary die-hards and the Bernie Sanders supporters, but it’s scary to think how an exodus from the Republican party could split the vote and allow that blue wave to come crashing down.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben SasseindependentpartyRepublican