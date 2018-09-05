The Brett Kavanaugh hearings got lost Wednesday afternoon in the cloud of smoke that was the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times from someone claiming to be “the resistance” to President Trump’s worst impulses.

However, the hearings went on, and of course, Sen. Mazie Hirono made sure that Kavanaugh passed the #MeToo test. This is the same senator who said that “ultra-right-wing forces” had been waiting for this very moment to alter the makeup of the Supreme Court. Gee, do you think she’s gonna vote no on confirming him?

Ultra-right-wing forces have been working for decades to prepare for this moment because they know that a single vote from one justice is all it would take to radically change the direction of our country. That's #WhatsAtStake. pic.twitter.com/Fpz1lT19EB — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 4, 2018

Maybe she thought that Kavanaugh would disqualify himself with some stories of sexual harassment?

Senator Hirono up now and offers up letters of opposition to Kavanaugh and starts right in and asks Kavanaugh if he's ever sexually abused or harassed anyone — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) September 5, 2018

Hirono asks Kavanaugh if he's ever made unwanted sexual advances or verbally/sexually harassed anyone, or had a settlement for any of that behavior Kavanaugh: No — Tessa Berenson (@tcberenson) September 5, 2018

Maybe she ought to ask her colleagues in Congress first.

She also made Kavanaugh answer the same #MeToo-inspired questions she's been asking EVERY Trump nominee all year, under oath: Have you ever sexually harassed someone? Ever entered settlement related to this?https://t.co/Lh7mL1tyul — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 5, 2018

Oh, she also doubled-down on Sen. Kamala Harris’s questioning from Tuesday, on whether Kavanaugh thinks an illegal alien minor has a constitutional right to an abortion — a reference to the case of “Jane Doe,” which ended with her getting the abortion before the Supreme Court could hear arguments.

WOW. #Kavanaugh just got caught flat-footed. @maziehirono: Do you believe that immigrants have a constitutional right to have an abortion? #Kavanaugh: I…believe that the Supreme Court…has ruled that…people have some constitutional rights…<awkward silence> — Erica Sackin (@ericajanes) September 5, 2018

Um … “immigrants?” Could you be more specific?

HIrono asks Kavanaugh directly if he thinks undocumented minors have a constitutional right to an abortion Kavanaugh doesn't answer directly — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) September 5, 2018

Kavanaugh says as a general proposition persons in the United States have constitutional rights He looked pained to acknowledge that fact — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) September 5, 2018

Just for the record, Jessica Mason Pieklo writes for Rewire News, providing “evidence-based reporting on sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice.”

"You took any opportunity you could to deny that girl from getting an abortion. You said you were relying on precedent but you weren't. You turned this case into a parental consent issue, which it wasn't." Could not be cheering louder for @maziehirono right now!#StopKavanaugh — Feminist Majority (@FemMajority) September 5, 2018

Self-righteous, pompous, arrogant people who think if they believe you are guilty of something you must be. She is an embarrassment. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 5, 2018

This is the reason identity politics is so destructive. Here we are discussing the qualifications of a Supreme Court Justice nominee and this woman is ranting about historical details and demanding to know if he ever sexually harassed women. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 5, 2018

She won't vote for you anyway. Just smile and nod and move on. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 5, 2018

.@maziehirono spoke for over 22 of her 30 mins, and repeatedly interrupted Judge #Kavanaugh a total of 19 times. Ridiculous! #SCOTUS — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 5, 2018

It’s all theater for the Democrats, just like Tuesday. Too bad they were upstaged by an anonymous critic of Donald Trump.

Mazie Hirono. Where the hell did the libs come up with this one. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) September 4, 2018

