The Brett Kavanaugh hearings got lost Wednesday afternoon in the cloud of smoke that was the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times from someone claiming to be “the resistance” to President Trump’s worst impulses.

However, the hearings went on, and of course, Sen. Mazie Hirono made sure that Kavanaugh passed the #MeToo test. This is the same senator who said that “ultra-right-wing forces” had been waiting for this very moment to alter the makeup of the Supreme Court. Gee, do you think she’s gonna vote no on confirming him?

Maybe she thought that Kavanaugh would disqualify himself with some stories of sexual harassment?

Maybe she ought to ask her colleagues in Congress first.

Oh, she also doubled-down on Sen. Kamala Harris’s questioning from Tuesday, on whether Kavanaugh thinks an illegal alien minor has a constitutional right to an abortion — a reference to the case of “Jane Doe,” which ended with her getting the abortion before the Supreme Court could hear arguments.

Um … “immigrants?” Could you be more specific?

Just for the record, Jessica Mason Pieklo writes for Rewire News, providing “evidence-based reporting on sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice.”

It’s all theater for the Democrats, just like Tuesday. Too bad they were upstaged by an anonymous critic of Donald Trump.

