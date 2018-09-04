As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Maeve Reston seemed to be doing a little cheerleading for Sen. Kamala Harris at today’s hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying that one of Harris’s unhinged statements put her in the lead for 2020 campaign soundbites from the hearing.

Among those statements was this one, which Harris tweeted as well:

Don’t take our word for it; there’s a lot Harris left out of this story of Kavanaugh ruling against a scared teenager seeking an abortion.

As Twitchy reported at the time, the legal battle was over a 17-year-old girl known only as Jane Doe, who had entered the United States illegally to have an abortion and was detained by the Border Patrol. So there was, of course, the question of whether an illegal immigrant had a constitutional right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade. (To correct a common misconception; the girl was going to pay for the procedure herself, so taxpayer funds weren’t an issue.)

Here’s what the ACLU had to say about it:

The government, on the other hand, didn’t want to create an incentive “for pregnant minors to illegally cross the border to obtain elective abortions while in federal custody.”

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, however, ordered that the girl be transported “promptly and without delay” to have the abortion. The Justice Department appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to argue for a stay of Judge Chutkan’s ruling.

Of course, you know how the story turns out; Jane had her abortion before the Supreme Court could hear the case and the ACLU cheered.

So, yes, there’s more to it than Harris would have you believe.

… no matter her immigration status.

