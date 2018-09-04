As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Maeve Reston seemed to be doing a little cheerleading for Sen. Kamala Harris at today’s hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying that one of Harris’s unhinged statements put her in the lead for 2020 campaign soundbites from the hearing.

Among those statements was this one, which Harris tweeted as well:

Just last year, Judge Kavanaugh praised the dissent in Roe v. Wade and ruled against a scared, 17-year-old girl seeking to end her pregnancy. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 4, 2018

Don’t take our word for it; there’s a lot Harris left out of this story of Kavanaugh ruling against a scared teenager seeking an abortion.

Not true. Read the actual opinion. He said she had a constitutional right to abortion but because she was a minor and in custody for being in the country illegally she should be placed in the care of a sponsor first. It is so easy to mislead in a tweet. Read the opinion! — Walt Connor (@Walt_Connor) September 4, 2018

As Twitchy reported at the time, the legal battle was over a 17-year-old girl known only as Jane Doe, who had entered the United States illegally to have an abortion and was detained by the Border Patrol. So there was, of course, the question of whether an illegal immigrant had a constitutional right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade. (To correct a common misconception; the girl was going to pay for the procedure herself, so taxpayer funds weren’t an issue.)

Here’s what the ACLU had to say about it:

Despite the Trump administration’s attempt to stop her, Jane Doe can now get the abortion care she needs. We’ll keep fighting so that no one is forced to continue a pregnancy against her will. #JusticeForJane pic.twitter.com/8mFBpfzAKB — ACLU (@ACLU) October 18, 2017

The government, on the other hand, didn’t want to create an incentive “for pregnant minors to illegally cross the border to obtain elective abortions while in federal custody.”

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, however, ordered that the girl be transported “promptly and without delay” to have the abortion. The Justice Department appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to argue for a stay of Judge Chutkan’s ruling.

Of course, you know how the story turns out; Jane had her abortion before the Supreme Court could hear the case and the ACLU cheered.

So, yes, there’s more to it than Harris would have you believe.

She was a flipping minor illegal alien. — Steve Gill (@Steve_Gill75) September 4, 2018

Why didn't you mention she was an illegal alien!! You either LIE through your teeth or simply omit what would possibly change the opinion of the reader of your TWEETS! Hypocrisy at its finest… — God Country Family🇺🇸 (@GodCountryMyFam) September 4, 2018

She wasn't an American citizen and has no rights under or Constitution quit crying you already said you are voting NO say quit blowing hot air and spending my tax dollars. — KHBigeasy (@khbigeasy) September 4, 2018

"Every teenager should have the right to dispose of their baby"😳😳😳😳 — Frankie Harris (@ascending_peaks) September 4, 2018

… no matter her immigration status.

We know about this case and why and how he ruled. Read the Constitution Kamala that's why they call him a conservative he doesn't bend the law to make it unconstitutional, sorry. — Gina Nicholson (@grammajenny123) September 4, 2018

