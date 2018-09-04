We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is going to be confirmed.

The Resistance still doesn’t believe that, and they think that Twitter hashtags, “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes, and fits of screaming are going to change that. They aren’t.

That didn’t stop a group from Maine — Mainers for Accountable Leadership — from shooting a video targeting Sen. Susan Collins, and it’s a must-watch:

If @SenatorCollins votes for Kavanaugh, we will replace her. Join the campaign – pledge $20.20 to a Collins opponent at https://t.co/tngVyH7BG3 #StopKavanaugh #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/ioUS7HUY0Z — Mainers for Accountable Leadership (@mfalpac) September 3, 2018

It’s got a certain low-budget charm but it still sounds suitably threatening. And of course it touches on every single Resistance talking point we’ve heard since the second Kavanaugh was nominated.

Definitely no hysteria here at all pic.twitter.com/EmP2izpo6L — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 4, 2018

More gems from the video pic.twitter.com/nIEeyKy4fN — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 4, 2018

“He could instantly take away rights for people like me as a non-binary person.”

Instantly? How? And better yet, why? We have questions.

How? How is voting for Kavanaugh going to kill you? — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) September 4, 2018

I'm surprised she's not already dead from net neutrality and the GOP tax cuts. She should be thankful — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) September 4, 2018

And I probably won't be invited to THAT funeral either. — James Burrow (@angler477) September 4, 2018

They're tapping into the Strategic Hysteria Reserve for this one. — Tim T (@TimT_Texas) September 4, 2018

This is the same type of dangerous rhetoric as Trump calling the media the “enemy of the people.” https://t.co/8OA9ZAtdIg — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) September 4, 2018

This is the type of rhetoric that inspires people to shoot at Republicans during baseball practice.

Too much drama here girls pic.twitter.com/Vu66Y1G9T5 — Foghorn Leghorn (@FoghornBLeghorn) September 4, 2018

Why does every one of them look like they could be Stephen King — juice (@RexTrillerson) September 4, 2018

You would think that every person in Maine is a nonbinary angry woman. I happen to know that there are some fairly normal people living there too. Should she stop representing them and just represent the alphabet people? — Donald K. Hoatie❌ (@iamisgo11) September 4, 2018

They have gone full-on insane. — Jamie Wilson (@jamiekwil) September 4, 2018

Umm… I vote Yes. — Rowdy Johnson (@WittyAlterEgo) September 4, 2018

