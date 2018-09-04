We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is going to be confirmed.

The Resistance still doesn’t believe that, and they think that Twitter hashtags, “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes, and fits of screaming are going to change that. They aren’t.

That didn’t stop a group from Maine — Mainers for Accountable Leadership — from shooting a video targeting Sen. Susan Collins, and it’s a must-watch:

It’s got a certain low-budget charm but it still sounds suitably threatening. And of course it touches on every single Resistance talking point we’ve heard since the second Kavanaugh was nominated.

“He could instantly take away rights for people like me as a non-binary person.”

Instantly? How? And better yet, why? We have questions.

This is the type of rhetoric that inspires people to shoot at Republicans during baseball practice.

