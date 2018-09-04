Countless left-leaning websites and cable news programs are reporting Tuesday night that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh coldly snubbed Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland shooting victim, when the latter approached for a handshake — although video seems to show security moving in before the two men could interact.

On Tuesday night, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who never saw a firearm she didn’t consider an assault weapon, explained why she invited Guttenberg to the hearings:

We thought all of you needed 800,000 more pages of documents to fully understand Kavanaugh’s views. So what are his extreme views on guns?

Yes, about that invitation:

