Countless left-leaning websites and cable news programs are reporting Tuesday night that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh coldly snubbed Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland shooting victim, when the latter approached for a handshake — although video seems to show security moving in before the two men could interact.

On Tuesday night, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who never saw a firearm she didn’t consider an assault weapon, explained why she invited Guttenberg to the hearings:

I invited @Fred_Guttenberg to sit in the audience at today’s hearing because the Supreme Court affects the lives of real people. He knows firsthand how Brett Kavanaugh’s extreme views on guns could lead to more massacres. Thank you Fred, for honoring your daughter. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 4, 2018

We thought all of you needed 800,000 more pages of documents to fully understand Kavanaugh’s views. So what are his extreme views on guns?

Extreme views? You mean the 2nd amendment? Didn’t realize that had become extreme. — Adam G (@adam_g_Boomer) September 5, 2018

I didn't know supporting a constitutional right is an extreme view. — DIMAHUND (@DIMAHUND) September 4, 2018

His views are not extreme. They are views of laws abiding citizens protecting the 2nd amendment to the United States constitution defending our rights as US citizens to keep and bear arms. Live Free or Die — Brian McLaughlin (@NEHomeFunding) September 5, 2018

Protecting the 2nd amendment is a priority.

You and your party would deny this right. — Bruce ⛳ L.S.🇺🇸🎼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BLS75) September 4, 2018

Yes, about that invitation:

So the whole thing was a political stunt. Oh. https://t.co/7PqbDrdGl8 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 5, 2018

So, this stunt was orchestrated, like all the rest of the antics, interruptions, and other tantrums provided today by the Democrats. Not one will speak out against this. https://t.co/F55hNwHPA0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 5, 2018

Ah, so it was a political grandstand to have this guy attempt a photo op that was pre-empted by security, all in an effort to embarrass our next Supreme Court Justice. That makes perfect sense, right from the bag of Dem dirty tricks. — Mike Sikorski, MBA (@ImADrummerDad) September 4, 2018

No Dianne, you did it to disrupt the hearings. — MarkDan43677865 (@dan43677865) September 5, 2018

Staged event. Told ya folks. It's just a show. Everyone has a script. — timwe592 (@timwe592) September 4, 2018

So it WAS staged then — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) September 4, 2018

Your little stunt backfired. — Me (@Keefer1958) September 4, 2018

61, yes, 61 people removed from the chamber for misconduct along with Kavanaugh’s kids under escort and #Kavanaugh was supposed to assume this total stranger approaching him wasn’t a possible threat? You’ve lost your mind Senator! https://t.co/BaD5nrMwf7 — SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) September 4, 2018

And I imagine he was cleared by security to be there. — Pirana (@A2Pirana) September 4, 2018

There are people in Parkland who are trying to hold the school board and Sheriff's department accountable for their failures. For some strange reason Dianne Feinstein didn't invite them to today's hearing. https://t.co/G9Q9OYwahM — BT (@back_ttys) September 5, 2018

Should have invited Kate Steinle’s dad as well — Omega Rebar (@OmegaRebar) September 5, 2018

Did you invite Kate Steinle's family? Drew Rosenberg? Dominic Durden? Chrishia Odette?

Grant Ronnebeck? Sergeant Brandon Mendoza? Joshua Wilkerson? Jamiel Shaw? Kayla Cuevas? Nisa Mickens? You invite their families??? They were real people too. — l๏lค (@DroppedmicA) September 4, 2018

Weren't you Dems just screaming "don't make Mollie Tibbett's death political"? — DeplorableAsHell (@jbug9969) September 4, 2018

I’m sorry for his loss. This was a gotcha moment period. Truly sickening. — Cattitude❌🇺🇸🐾 (@SandFostcat) September 5, 2018

