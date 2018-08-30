As Twitchy has reported, both The New York Times and Reuters have taken a “conservatives pounce” angle in their coverage of the Catholic Church child sex abuse scandal and Pope Francis’s knowledge of it.

Reuters even doubled down Thursday by serving up this hot take: “Conservative media move to front line of battle to undermine Pope Francis.”

We know that Pope Francis is very busy tackling things like climate change and that the media would love to shelter him from criticism, but on Wednesday, a history and theology professor at Villanova University decided to bring the “alt-right” into the equation.

Short thread.

I am afraid alt-right figures are using this – Viganò and not only – as an opportunity to destroy the institution in order to gain control of it. Turn bishops against one another. Get the laity to mistrust the leaders and work for their demise. — Massimo Faggioli (@MassimoFaggioli) August 29, 2018

This faux populism is a dangerous game and Catholics should know what it is and what it can turn out to be.

It is not about being institutionalist or for the status quo. It is about still having a Church able to fight the sex abuse crisis. — Massimo Faggioli (@MassimoFaggioli) August 29, 2018

The faux populism of "the laity are necessarily healthier that the clergy" has been proven false many times in Church history. We need to tear down clericalism, but laicalism might be the devil that we don't know. — Massimo Faggioli (@MassimoFaggioli) August 29, 2018

Or maybe conservatives are outraged over a child sex abuse scandal and the subsequent coverup? Just maybe?

You’re a lunatic — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 30, 2018

I often agree with @MassimoFaggioli, but he is dead wrong here. And this has NOTHING to do with Viganò’s bombshell and everything to do with a clergy and episcopacy that has abetted child molesters at every turn. — Jennifer Bullock (@realjbullock) August 30, 2018

Yes, only the "alt-right" would see a problem here. 🙄 It's like you don't even know what the "alt-right" is. Seriously….do you? — Plastic Straw Rebel (@corrcomm) August 30, 2018

Alt-right now equals Catholic who want to root out abuse and corruption. Got it. — Mary Strow (@marylanestrow) August 30, 2018

Yes, I'm a secret alt-right figure posing as a suburban mother and for more decades than I've been alive I've been hell-bent on taking down the Pope. Thank you for explaining this to me. https://t.co/Ph0iz3U3kA — Shannon Last (@shannon_last) August 30, 2018

I am NOT alt-right, but an ordinary mother and grandmother who has heard rumors for YEARS. I am disgusted and appalled at what has gone on in there hierarchy. Quit pointing the finger at Vigano and clean up your act! — Pat (@Pchurchmouse) August 30, 2018

Whoever participated in the actual abuse or cover are responsible for destroying the institution. The alt-right has nothing to do with it, nor the laity. My trust is gone, and it is the hierarchy's fault. Don't pass blame. — CatDuChene (@CMDuchene) August 30, 2018

I'm from PA and the bishops have done a great job of destroying the church all by themselves . There's NOTHING alt- right about not wanting sexual predators as your priest . It's a desire to have ACTUAL representatives of Christ administering the sacraments. FULL STOP!!!! — Mary A Maslar Durkin (@a_maslar) August 30, 2018

and why are you using alt-right? What is that supposed to mean?? — p am bro (@paulambro) August 30, 2018

If “alt-right” means anti-pedophile, I’m proud to say I’m alt-right. — Mullah Harry (@mullah_harry) August 30, 2018

Only Nazis, Klansmen and white supremacists mind pedophilia, pederasty and coverups, obviously… — (((Ed Moran))) (@EdMahmoud) August 30, 2018

Do you have any idea how hurtful this is to survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of sexual deviants in the clergy? Why reduce it to politics? Why not focus on cleaning up the hierarchy? Read the Penn grand jury report, Richard Sipe, etc. — KalEl0213 (@KEl0213) August 30, 2018

Because Faggioli has lost his faith and is driven by politics. He thinks we're like him. Crazy people always think it's everyone else and not them. — Rod Pelletier (@RodPelletier) August 30, 2018

It is precisely the "leaders" that are complicit in the coverup of these horrific acts that should be mistrusted. They must be defrocked and turned over to law enforcement. New leadership not involved in the crimes, abuses and coverups will allow the laity to trust again. — Strategic CPL USMC (NRA LIFE MEMBER) (@StrategicCPLUSM) August 30, 2018

Alt-right 🤔

Maybe it’s the Russians — Brother Dismas (@DismasBrother) August 29, 2018

That's it! Archbishop Viganò doesn't exist. He's actually a Russian bot! — Jeff Yochim (@JeffYochim) August 30, 2018

Here we go. The "alt-right." I pray my colleagues in the media don't fall for this blatant attempt to divert your attention from the McCarrick evil and its abettors in high places. https://t.co/OoLd1QjcB7 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) August 30, 2018

“Alt-right is weaponizing in bad faith” is the all-purpose rebuttal to all scandals — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 30, 2018

Rally the troops by invoking "alt-right" and ensure media machine remains on your side. Check. — David Mueller (@davidwmueller) August 30, 2018

This is the dumbest thing I’ll see on the internet today. Thank you for bringing it to my attention. — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) August 30, 2018

