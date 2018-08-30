As Twitchy has reported, both The New York Times and Reuters have taken a “conservatives pounce” angle in their coverage of the Catholic Church child sex abuse scandal and Pope Francis’s knowledge of it.

Reuters even doubled down Thursday by serving up this hot take: “Conservative media move to front line of battle to undermine Pope Francis.”

We know that Pope Francis is very busy tackling things like climate change and that the media would love to shelter him from criticism, but on Wednesday, a history and theology professor at Villanova University decided to bring the “alt-right” into the equation.

Or maybe conservatives are outraged over a child sex abuse scandal and the subsequent coverup? Just maybe?

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: alt-rightCatholic ChurchMassimo Faggiolipedophiliascandal