New York Governor Andrew Cuomo debated Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon the other night, and Nixon is still riding high off of what we think she considered a winning performance — which wasn’t hard to do, seeing how low Cuomo set the bar.

She’s running for governor of New York, but it looks like Nixon has President Trump and national politics on her mind; after all, what’s the job of New York governor if not to oppose Trump and his policies?

We need to oppose Trump not just with rhetoric, but with policy. Why, for example, have you not expanded access to driver's licenses to undocumented workers? #NYGovDebate #TeamCynthia — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 29, 2018

We’re glad she asked. There’s a very good reason not to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens — um, “undocumented workers.” Can you guess what it is?

Because they are illegal — Dark Roast Covfefe (@DeepRoastMaga) August 29, 2018

They are not citizens — Beanfrompa🇺🇸 (@BeanfromPa) August 30, 2018

Bingo!

There is policy in place. Come here legally. — Andy (@anaplin14) August 30, 2018

Why don't people here illegally get legal benefits, asks genius? https://t.co/unLMxe3uDZ — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 30, 2018

How demented is this? Ilegal aliens are not entitled to US government photo IDs. Why? Because they are NOT US citizens and have broken the federal law to come here illegally. What about the 1 million plus LEGAL immigrants that come to the US every year? How is this fair to them? — AmericanPoliticalFacts.com (@2020Again) August 30, 2018

For one thing, "undocumented workers" are illegal aliens who are breaking federal law by being in our country. They have no right to driver's licenses, or anything else for that matter. — ❌Keep America Great ❌🇺🇸Trump 2020 🇺🇸 (@pearl_of_truth) August 30, 2018

When did focusing on America and Americans become a quaint tradition of the past? Do you, honestly, not see where this leads if you run the de-emphasis on the country out to its logical conclusion? Expecting patriotism of immigrants is necessary. Legality is the first step. #MAGA — Tony Pash (@5ilence_d0g00d) August 30, 2018

Dear Cythnia Nixon, I am a foreign national who will likely move to the US in the near future. Under your policy and thinking please explain why I should pay for immigration paperwork when others under your policy should not have to. Who gets in free and who doesn't? — Quonar (@Quonar) August 30, 2018

My wife a LEGAL Immigrant (DOCUMENTED worker if you will) went through the proper process, took Drivers Ed, studied, then passed both written and behind wheel tests. This all cost MONEY and time while I drove her around. She was not eligible for DL without a green-card. LAWS! — AbeLincolns (@PhillySpecialSB) August 30, 2018

Oh, Honey, they aren't "undocumented". They are using stolen IDs from us citizens and it wrecks our lives! Just ask anyone who has had these criminals steal their ID!! — Trish Laird (@TrishLaird) August 30, 2018

Today : driver's license

Tomorrow : dem voter

dem party platform . see how easy that was. — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) August 30, 2018

Because you Libs then immediately try to get all those with drivers licenses the right to vote! Sorry – I DO NOT want even one non-Citizen to vote in ANY election – NOT ONE! — The Dude (@TheZeroSumDude) August 30, 2018

Providing a government issued ID to a non-citizen is only one more way to justify violating immigration rules. Non citizens have no right to vote. — CFinOR🇺🇸❌ (@Pr0ud2bAmerican) August 30, 2018

I’m sorry but if this is what you are running on, and not an issue important to actual citizens, you are going to lose. Undocumented workers and illegals can’t vote for you. — Pauly G (@PaulyGW71) August 30, 2018

ILLEGAL ALIENS Cynthia….say it. New Yorkers need to oppose you. The last thing we need is another elected official caring more about ILLEGAL ALIENS than American citizens — ❌Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza❌ (@mamendoza480) August 30, 2018

Do SAG/AFTRA or the Directors Guild allow just anyone who wants to join to do so for free without paying necessary fees or meeting requirements to do so? No. Why should anyone come legally, wait and pay fees to do so if you’re going to incentivize illegal immigration? https://t.co/olQCQHQoR3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 30, 2018

I want to join Screen Actors Guild. However I don’t want to pay the $3k initiation fee, the $200 yr fee, or the 1.575% of my salary fee, but I want all the privileges u get from the SAG. Call me so we can get this rolling. — Scott (@Bigsky1014keegs) August 30, 2018

Perfect analogy- something that twit may be able to relate to — ConservativeNIK (@ConservativeNIK) August 30, 2018

I wouldn’t hold my breath. — #MollieTibbetts (@jmariabronn) August 30, 2018

Right after you help establish nation wide voter ID laws. — Deplorable Russian Monkey ❌ (@TAGOS22) August 30, 2018

Providing DL and benefits for illegal immigrants is akin to making up a bed and setting a place at the dinner table for the person who just broke into your house! What is it you don’t understand about the term illegal? — Ken Johnson (@JeepJKguy) August 30, 2018

You said during the debate that Cuomo should do this by executive order but w/o legislation to back it up, it can be overturned by a new administration. That’s what happened to DACA, sadly. Maybe you should watch the Lincoln movie from 2012, it covers the same territory. — Tara O'Donnell (@deathadderdiva) August 30, 2018

New York is becoming California, slowly. If you continue to vote for Democrats, it will get worse. — Tim (@Perry_Prowlers) August 30, 2018

New York State deserves the lunacy, chaos and exit of wealth you would bring. — EAR ACHE MY EYE (@the_guy_was_rig) August 30, 2018

Don't you have some silly TV show to get back to — Jonathan Westfall (@westfall_w) August 30, 2018

No. Why do you think she's running for office? — NOVEMBER (@NOVEMBERonline) August 30, 2018

Related: