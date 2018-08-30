New York Governor Andrew Cuomo debated Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon the other night, and Nixon is still riding high off of what we think she considered a winning performance — which wasn’t hard to do, seeing how low Cuomo set the bar.

She’s running for governor of New York, but it looks like Nixon has President Trump and national politics on her mind; after all, what’s the job of New York governor if not to oppose Trump and his policies?

We’re glad she asked. There’s a very good reason not to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens — um, “undocumented workers.” Can you guess what it is?

Bingo!

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cynthia Nixondebatedriver's licensesillegal immigrantsNew York