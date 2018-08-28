Admittedly, the tweet oversells the story a little bit; The Washington Examiner only tracked down a couple of donors who want their money back, but we’ll bet there are more than that.

Donors to Lanny Davis "truth fund" want refunds after he admits lying https://t.co/tuzAfel153 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 28, 2018

As Twitchy reported, Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis set up on GoFundMe something called the Michael Cohen Truth Fund, but it didn’t quite take off like the panhandling effort for former FBI agent Peter Strzok. And now that Davis had admitted that he lied about what Cohen knows about that infamous Trump Tower meeting, at least two donors want their money back.

Steven Nelson reports:

Two donors told the Washington Examiner they have regrets after Davis admitted lying to news outlets in late July, when he claimed Cohen could testify that he witnessed Donald Trump Jr. notify his father in advance of a Trump Tower meeting with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton. … Los Angeles-based attorney Henry Gradstein said he’s not particularly concerned about losing $100, but that refunds might be the right thing to do. “As an ethical matter, yes, very disappointing,” Gradstein said regarding whether he wanted a refund. “As a practical matter, no — it’s $100.”

The Washington Examiner reports that the top donor to the GoFundMe effort pledged $50,000 anonymously.

Maybe Davis could at least stop pimping the “Truth Fund” on cable news:

Not a shock: Michael Cohen has his own GoFundMe now… because being Anti-Trump is this season's snake-oil sales… Just listen to the audience when Lanny Davis asks for money…

THEN HE CRITICIZES THEM FOR LAUGHING AT HIM. pic.twitter.com/Zva2nToz6B — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 22, 2018

Anyone else feel entitled to a refund?

No way. Stupid is as stupid does. — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) August 28, 2018

Well they listened to a lawyer who said "send your money". 50 shades of stupid. — Doug Trump (@DougTrump16) August 28, 2018

They deserve to be fleeced. https://t.co/SbZzSj4HCH — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 28, 2018

Idiots and their money are soon parted. — Rowen (@rowen316) August 28, 2018

Since when is millionaire panhandling right? Pay your own bills, give to worthy charities. — Jonathan E Lancaster (@mostlyjonathan) August 28, 2018

Did we mention that Cohen in April bought himself a $6.7 million apartment in Manhattan? Poor guy.

Why would anyone with a brain and judgment ever connect the words Lanny Davis and "truth" given all the years he was the sycophant of the liars or all liars the Clintons. — Richard D. Deplorable (@Richard28353205) August 28, 2018

Ask CNN’s Brian Stelter when he gets back from vacation. Davis was one of his “reliable sources” after all.

makes you wonder when all the idiots who donated to the Strzok fund are going to want theirs back, too. suckers! — K-Ride (@KRideXpress) August 28, 2018

