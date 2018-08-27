As you surely know, Democrat Beto O’Rourke is aiming to take Ted Cruz’s seat in the Senate, and just the way Texans like it, plenty of Hollywood celebrities are lending their support.

We’ve already seen the media fawn over socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and The Free Beacon’s David Rutz has put together a handy toolkit for any reporters needing to whip up a quick piece on O’Rourke and the dynamic energy he’s bringing to the campaign.

In a must-read piece, Rutz compiles all the synchronized talking points that have gone out from unbiased outlets like NPR, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Politico, and BuzzFeed. Remember Vogue and other outlets squeeing over Wendy Davis and her pink sneakers she wore to filibuster a bill against late-term abortion? It’s like that, all over again.

Just one example: Vanity Fair calls him “charismatic”; Politico notes his “raw charisma”; Yahoo says he has “undeniable charisma”; TIME calls him “handsome and charismatic”; and The Texas Observer describes him as “effortlessly charismatic.”

Anyway, here are the phrases you must include in your puff piece:

Yeah, he does skateboard, which is cooler than Ted Cruz winning a charity basketball game against Jimmy Kimmel.

Yeah, let’s see a frontside pop shuvit followed up by a fakie heelflip if you expect votes, buddy.

