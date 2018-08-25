Sen. John McCain passed away Saturday at 81 after battling brain cancer for several years. The tributes have been flowing in, and Hugh Hewitt had perhaps the best advice for anyone firing up Twitter Saturday night:

Honor @SenJohnMcCain and his remarkable career of service, whether you agreed with him always or never, just honor him. No arguments. No using the moment to score points or settle scores. Just honor a great American. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 25, 2018

OK, let’s kick things off from Vox, the smartest thinkers, who published at almost exactly the same time McCain’s death was announced a piece arguing that “McCain sacrificed his values to win,” and by selecting Sarah Palin as his running mate, “McCain empowered a demagogue who put the Republican Party on the path to Donald Trump.”

The party of Donald Trump began almost 10 years ago to the day, when John McCain tapped Sarah Palin to join his ticket. It’s one of the most important moments of McCain’s career. He proved willing to empower a demagogue when he thought doing so would improve his political fortunes, exactly the sin so many of his colleagues in the Republican Party have committed since Trump won their party’s nomination.

So really it’s a hit piece on Palin, but it blames McCain for choosing her and giving her a platform.

Funny though how the tweet promoting the piece vanished from Twitter so quickly. “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

It's Dangerous to Call Us Enemies of the People and Also Here's Why That Guy Who Literally Just Died Actually Sucks pic.twitter.com/bfT5P93zEX — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 26, 2018

Vox pivoted quickly from the deleted "McCain helped bring us Trump" tweet to "Look how he defended Obama" in record time. pic.twitter.com/uUaPZrGeOZ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 26, 2018

We wonder who CNN political contributor Joan Walsh was thinking of when she asked her followers to “set aside their political issues” with McCain?

Set aside your political issues with @SenJohnMcCain for now and remember the night he saved the ACA, saving lives. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 26, 2018

Wow — that racked up nearly 5,000 likes in less than a half-hour. Trust us, Republicans remember that night, and we’re keeping quiet about it out of respect.

Kathy Griffin, instead of dancing topless at the news of McCain’s passing, took the opportunity to take a swipe at President Trump — what a surprise.

Couldn’t disagree more with Senator McCain on policy but there’s no denying he was a hero who served our country admirably. He deserved so much better in his final years…the bullying by Trump and his supporters was awful. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2018

And I never doubted whether McCain was loyal to our country. Not for a second… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2018

And you never held up McCain’s bloody, disembodied head when he was running for president against Barack Obama — good for you.

Actor Ron Perlman, who admittedly prefers to confront notorious sexual predators by peeing on himself and then shaking hands, also used McCain’s death to take a swipe at the president.

May God Bless Senator John McCain…….. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018

Beautiful. That’s very kind. Stop now.

…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018

We’re sure there are plenty more where these came from, but hopefully people will take Hewitt’s advice.

Seeing a lot of "John McCain was an honourable man, and Trump isn't fit to give him a tribute". John McCain endorsed Trump for president. — Lewie Procter (@LewieP) August 26, 2018

