Friday, April 20 was #NationalSchoolWalkout day, yet another protest inspired by the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine’s Day. Students were encouraged to walk out of class to protest … well, the NRA, of course.

Here’s video of a group of teens protesting in front of San Francisco City Hall …

Right where lots of NRA members will hear them. https://t.co/NjbVNiXD4U — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 21, 2018

Pretty sure their aren't any NRA members there. #Doofus https://t.co/gBaYtCW6kR — Jon McC (@fatdaddybulldog) April 21, 2018

I didn't know the NRA is based out of San Francisco's city hall. This is kinda like protesting beef outside a Chick-Fil-A. https://t.co/GTb56NpRtI — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) April 21, 2018

Good luck changing the minds of those gun-crazy San Francisco legislators.

Dozens of teens chant in front of SF City Hall: “Hey hey hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today?” #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/1CQgiyyUni — Sarah Ruiz-Grossman (@sarah_grossman) April 20, 2018

It’s sad in a way that these kid protesters have settled on the NRA as their target, but it’s also a blessing for Second Amendment supporters — rather than address the real problem, they’ve decided to take on a civil rights organization that’s not going to back down, and they’re going to lose.

We know the question has been asked before, but how many kids did the NRA kill Friday?

The answer? Zero. As usual. https://t.co/6KJXCk1MlU — Luke van Loenen (@luke_sw2) April 21, 2018

In case no one told them, the answer is "zero", as it is every day. https://t.co/CblcsP3olW — Howard Wall 🆗 (@HJWallEcon) April 21, 2018

They should be in school learning math. The answer is zero https://t.co/JTtsUoLIh4 — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 20, 2018

If you had stayed in school instead of protesting you’d know the answer to that question is zero. https://t.co/zBOlc3iQvp — Sully (@sullyhugs) April 21, 2018

The correct answer is zero. Right? Zero killed by the #NRA. What do I win? https://t.co/5mVIcz3tvg — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) April 21, 2018

What’s that number before 1? https://t.co/AhRNEszERG — Lou Scataglia (@louiescataglia) April 20, 2018

0, the NRA has killed zero children in all of its existence. https://t.co/1ZY1sXhSIX — Conor Gorman (@ConorGorman94) April 20, 2018

I'll be none of these kids know that juvenile homicides have declined by about 66% since the early '90's. These teens are much safer than their parents were at the same age. https://t.co/qnkf0WgQb3 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 21, 2018

None. Now do Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/E5roTq0SZm — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 21, 2018

The answer is 0…. Now they need to ask this same question about Planned Parenthood.. https://t.co/YAVwkCV5zO — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) April 21, 2018

I look forward to the day when teens will chant in front of PlannedParenthood clinics👉🏾“Hey hey hey, PlannedParenthood, how many babies have you killed today?” And of course we already know the answer to that, it’s 900 unborn babies everyday in America, one 👶 every 1.6mins. https://t.co/l4PhILJnLO — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) April 21, 2018

People killed by the NRA today: 0 Helpless, innocent babies killed by Planned Parenthood today: 884 Please, continue to express selective, ignorant outrage to push your political agenda. https://t.co/edM6TYGyAZ — Nathan Sheeley (@nathansheeley1) April 20, 2018

Zero….now answer this, how many American citizens were killed by illegal immigrants today? https://t.co/PpLj8VX2nj — The Brickhouse (@Brick______) April 21, 2018

Look how many 12 year olds are leading the fight. This is sick. The indoctrination is sad. If the parents support this ignorance, that’s one thing, but if they simply ALLOW it, that is DISGUSTING. https://t.co/LqIk68W02s — Cowboy Paris (@_Ruelll) April 21, 2018

Pure Alinsky methodology here. These teenagers have no idea what they are doing, but are following what the March promoters tell them because they feel empowered by their “support”, which is merely using them as political pawns for a greater agenda. #DontGetMeStarted https://t.co/0wvRN6qudc — Sister B 🐝 (@sisterb24) April 21, 2018

Here’s more from HuffPost’s Sarah “Teen Girls Are the Future” Ruiz-Grossman:

Teen girls are the future. This sign, by 16-yr-old Lauren from all-girls Mercy High School, says: “Guns have more rights than my vagina.” pic.twitter.com/VCDEB2VHJr — Sarah Ruiz-Grossman (@sarah_grossman) April 20, 2018

“If we’re just gonna get thoughts and prayers for students dying… then why are these people in power in the first place?“ #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/BPwD4fiiES — Sarah Ruiz-Grossman (@sarah_grossman) April 20, 2018

