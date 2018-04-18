The Miami Herard is reporting Wednesday afternoon that a judge has ordered the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to produce redacted video footage from five exterior cameras at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

BREAKING: Judge orders BSO to release more video footage that shows response to Parkland shooting. https://t.co/RngWsfvh8G pic.twitter.com/QiT93605Sf — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 18, 2018

Several media outlets have sued the sheriff’s office and the school district to have the footage released. Carli Teproff reports:

… The news organizations argued that the footage could provide important insight into the effectiveness of law enforcement’s response to the rampage. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has faced criticism because deputies, particularly school resource officer Scot Peterson, didn’t immediately enter the school in an effort to confront the shooter and minimize the carnage.

The sheriff’s office has until May 2 to appeal the decision.

