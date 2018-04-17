The Washington Post is reporting Tuesday night that CIA Director Mike Pompeo made a top-secret trip to North Korea over Easter weekend to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Kim Jong Un and President Trump.

The Washington Post reports:

CIA Director Mike Pompeo made a top-secret visit to North Korea over Easter weekend as an envoy for President Trump to meet with that country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, according to two people with direct knowledge of the trip.

The extraordinary meeting between one of Trump’s most trusted emissaries and the authoritarian head of a rogue state was part of an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, according to the two people, who requested anonymity because of the highly classified nature of the talks.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had said during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that his administration had had “direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels with North Korea.”

Sam Vinograd is a national security analyst for CNN:

Dilbert creator and Trump supporter Scott Adams had said this earlier in the day before news broke about the trip:

