During his first State of the Union address, President Trump managed to set off MSNBC host Joy Reid by continually mentioning the violent gang MS-13 when addressing immigration reform and border control.

At the time, she commented that no one who didn’t mainline Fox News had ever heard of MS-13 …

The previous spring, she called the gang a “phantom bogeyman” that existed only to frighten racist Trump supporters into supporting his border wall:

Obviously, somebody has been encountering MS-13; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced that he’s allocating $18.5 million to fight the gang on Long Island.

The New York Post reports:

The money will support anti-gang initiatives by local law enforcement, as well as after-school programs and youth job training intended to discourage teens from joining a gang.

The Salvadoran MS-13 street gang has been blamed for 25 killings on Long Island in the past two years.

Twenty-five killings on Long Island in the past two years? How is that possible?

