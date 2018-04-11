During his first State of the Union address, President Trump managed to set off MSNBC host Joy Reid by continually mentioning the violent gang MS-13 when addressing immigration reform and border control.

At the time, she commented that no one who didn’t mainline Fox News had ever heard of MS-13 …

MS-13 (which most Americans who don't mainline Fox News likely have never heard of) has been mentioned tonight more than Russia. Actually, has Russia been mentioned at all? #SOTU — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

The previous spring, she called the gang a “phantom bogeyman” that existed only to frighten racist Trump supporters into supporting his border wall:

MS-13 are the new New Black Panthers: a phantom bogeyman Trumpists will fear abjectly without ever actually encountering any. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 30, 2017

Obviously, somebody has been encountering MS-13; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced that he’s allocating $18.5 million to fight the gang on Long Island.

Cuomo announces $18.5M to fight MS-13 on Long Island https://t.co/cho5R3Ssfd pic.twitter.com/pdVgSSOwKW — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) April 11, 2018

The New York Post reports:

The money will support anti-gang initiatives by local law enforcement, as well as after-school programs and youth job training intended to discourage teens from joining a gang. The Salvadoran MS-13 street gang has been blamed for 25 killings on Long Island in the past two years.

Twenty-five killings on Long Island in the past two years? How is that possible?

Isn't MS-13 the gang that doesn't really exist? https://t.co/hhSNY1AbdS — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 11, 2018

Thought MS13 was just a conspiracy https://t.co/cUApTlo6Ez — Random Mark (@Random_R_Mark) April 11, 2018

But @JoyAnnReid told me MS-13 was a fake story made up by Fox News. https://t.co/9fKxPcT1cC — Darin Lloyd (@db_lloyd) April 12, 2018

But the media says MS-13 doesn’t exist… https://t.co/NmoiJso9Dj — Jim Regan (@Jbones72) April 11, 2018

But I was told attacking MS-13 was a vile dogwhistle…. https://t.co/1snAVuUrnW — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) April 11, 2018

kinda messed up that Cuomo is blowing a racist dog whistle to stave off his primary challenger https://t.co/esAcncebUc — Joe Gabriel Simonson, Diamond & Silk Beat (@SaysSimonson) April 11, 2018

Cynthia Nixon immediately announces that MS-13 are just misunderstood immigrants doing the hit jobs that American gang members won't do. https://t.co/kGoSn5R3kB — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) April 11, 2018

“What are things you don’t need to spend money on when you control your borders, Alex”? https://t.co/Oth7N3kcig — Steve (@eighteenrings) April 12, 2018

“After-school programs and youth job training” https://t.co/QSncHFrjxv — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) April 11, 2018

Maybe also promise to stop dumping thousands of refugees on Long Island. https://t.co/QSncHFrjxv — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) April 11, 2018

