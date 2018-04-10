Questioned by Congress Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers that, according to the site’s terms of service at least, fake accounts are not allowed on the site.

"You're not allowed to have a fake account on Facebook." Is Zuckerberg aware there's a whole show based on people having fake social media accounts, sometimes Facebook? Catfish. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 10, 2018

Said with straight face https://t.co/YaCMH9MaK0 — James Fawcette (@TheFawcette) April 10, 2018

CNN’s Daniella Diaz noted that MTV has an entire TV series called “Catfish” that relies on fake social media accounts.

If one of the senators references "catfishing" — I'd die. https://t.co/AD6DX2yCTx — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 10, 2018

And speaking of cats and fish …

All the cats' profiles meowed in unison https://t.co/Jh09Jr4INv — 🍸 Dr Cocktail, a singular mole (@OhFazFavor) April 10, 2018

My dog has had a Facebook account for the better part of a decade https://t.co/GQNdi6t1K1 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 10, 2018

I know people with Facebook accounts for their dogs and bikes. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/qCReQ2xff3 — Megan ⚖✊🌈 🌱🌷 (@mgremb) April 10, 2018

I have a fake FB account. Used it to test privacy settings at first. Then it came in handy for sending Farmville perks to myself. https://t.co/yNbJMieNmB — MeWhoVotes (@KimHNorris) April 10, 2018

Has Zuck been on Facebook lately? https://t.co/xcIT3bFEZO — Ken Childs (@TheKenChilds) April 10, 2018

Has Zuckerberg checked the news lately? Just a day ago, CNN reported that Facebook’s largest Black Lives Matter page is … fake.

The biggest Black Lives Matter page on Facebook is fake https://t.co/exaqtOt1mR pic.twitter.com/3Cvgp6Hkl6 — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2018

Donie O’Sullivan reported Monday:

For at least a year, the biggest page on Facebook purporting to be part of the Black Lives Matter movement was a scam with ties to a middle-aged white man in Australia, a review of the page and associated accounts and websites conducted by CNN shows. The page, titled simply “Black Lives Matter,” had almost 700,000 followers on Facebook, more than twice as many as the official Black Lives Matter page. It was tied to online fundraisers that brought in at least $100,000 that supposedly went to Black Lives Matter causes in the U.S. At least some of the money, however, was transferred to Australian bank accounts, CNN has learned.

Zuckerberg says that to use Facebook, “your content has to be authentic.” pic.twitter.com/OS6NFafDNK — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 10, 2018

“You’re not allowed to have a fake account on Facebook” – Mark Zuckerberg today In November, Facebook quietly raised its estimated number of fake accounts from 6% to 10% of its entire user base https://t.co/TCR8CCXaep — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) April 10, 2018

