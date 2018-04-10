Questioned by Congress Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers that, according to the site’s terms of service at least, fake accounts are not allowed on the site.

CNN’s Daniella Diaz noted that MTV has an entire TV series called “Catfish” that relies on fake social media accounts.

Trending

And speaking of cats and fish …

Has Zuckerberg checked the news lately? Just a day ago, CNN reported that Facebook’s largest Black Lives Matter page is … fake.

Donie O’Sullivan reported Monday:

For at least a year, the biggest page on Facebook purporting to be part of the Black Lives Matter movement was a scam with ties to a middle-aged white man in Australia, a review of the page and associated accounts and websites conducted by CNN shows.

The page, titled simply “Black Lives Matter,” had almost 700,000 followers on Facebook, more than twice as many as the official Black Lives Matter page. It was tied to online fundraisers that brought in at least $100,000 that supposedly went to Black Lives Matter causes in the U.S. At least some of the money, however, was transferred to Australian bank accounts, CNN has learned.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives mattercongressFacebookfake accountsMark Zuckerberg