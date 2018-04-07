U.S. District Judge William Young on Friday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts’ ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, saying that the weapons fall beyond the reach of the Second Amendment.

Assault weapons ban doesn't violate 2nd Amendment, judge says https://t.co/8lXMOyntXX pic.twitter.com/PAjqxjdzOY — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2018

“The AR-15 and its analogs, along with large capacity magazines, are simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional right to ‘bear arms,'” Young wrote in his decision.

CBS News reports that the Massachusetts assault weapons ban mirrors the federal ban that expired in 2004. A lawsuit challenging that ban was filed last year.

Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey said the ruling “vindicates the right of the people of Massachusetts to protect themselves from these weapons of war.”

BREAKING: A federal judge just declared that the AR-15 and other assault weapons fall outside the scope of the Second Amendment and may be banned pic.twitter.com/9rnWCqIkDp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 6, 2018

*pats federal judge on the head* https://t.co/uDMszFVlr7 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 7, 2018

“We’re not trying to take your guns.” https://t.co/YeqnSYgV7P — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) April 7, 2018

“They’re not trying to take your guns away.” https://t.co/Fd5eHlXa9f — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 7, 2018

Right. My AR15, which shoots a .223 caliber bullet and isn’t powerful enough for me to even go deer hunting with, is a dangerous “assault weapon,” but my deer hunting rifle, which shoots a bullet three times heavier and is far more deadly, isnt one. Makes perfect sense. Morons. https://t.co/bdWIA7oSt8 — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) April 7, 2018

One judge has decided that the AR 15 is not covered by 2A and could be banned. Anyone want to gamble on how long it takes for that ruling to get destroyed by a higher court? Im begging you to make a wager with me. One person does not decide the law in America. https://t.co/ydrzTYfpKY — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 7, 2018

SCOTUS Heller disagrees, and I'm going to laugh and laugh and laugh and laugh when this twit is overruled. https://t.co/xiyrldaw2f — TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) April 7, 2018

Related: