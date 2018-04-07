U.S. District Judge William Young on Friday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts’ ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, saying that the weapons fall beyond the reach of the Second Amendment.

“The AR-15 and its analogs, along with large capacity magazines, are simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional right to ‘bear arms,'” Young wrote in his decision.

CBS News reports that the Massachusetts assault weapons ban mirrors the federal ban that expired in 2004. A lawsuit challenging that ban was filed last year.

Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey said the ruling “vindicates the right of the people of Massachusetts to protect themselves from these weapons of war.”

