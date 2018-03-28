“Build the wall!” seemed like it was in the running just behind “Lock her up!” in the race for 2016 Trump campaign promises that just weren’t going to happen after all.

However, the project has been coming along steadily, with the construction of eight border wall prototypes beginning last September in San Diego and being examined by the president in his first foray into California since his election.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he’d had a “great briefing” that afternoon on the start of the border wall and included some photos as well.

Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL! pic.twitter.com/pmCNoxxlkH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

This is just one of the wall projects @DHSgov will be constructing in the next year. This 30ft wall will help secure the area near Calexico, CA. https://t.co/eb68r1RlrL — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) March 28, 2018

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen had tweeted earlier in the week that projects in needed areas would be starting ASAP.

Thanks to @POTUS leadership we are building 30ft high Border Wall in crucial areas like this project outside San Diego. More projects will start ASAP using money from the Omnibus. https://t.co/GLnlvpGqDB — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) March 26, 2018

Nielsen retweeted photos from U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego posted earlier in the month showing work getting underway in replacing the old fencing.

#ElCentro #BorderWall replacement project moving forward. Out with the old and in with the new… pic.twitter.com/VdkCBKhFtp — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) March 15, 2018

Don’t get too excited, though, about the photos that Trump posted Wednesday: no, they don’t look like the wall prototypes he inspected earlier this month; they do look like replacement of existing fencing, though, which is progress. Not a wall, but progress.

Not quite the start of the Southern Border Wall. This is replacement border fencing in Calexico, CA. https://t.co/sWO95Re7KG — Vanessa Yurkevich (@vyurkevich) March 28, 2018

I’m told by DHS that these are pictures of replacement fencing in Calexico, California, and the DHS Secretary and CBP Commissioner were in this meeting https://t.co/DTefSLqr53 — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) March 28, 2018

Whenever this briefing was, it didn't appear on the daily POTUS schedule sent out by the White House. https://t.co/wcHBJCj6LY — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 28, 2018

But it was a great briefing? It stinks that we have to settle for that for now, but we’ll keep checking back.

