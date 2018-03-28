“Build the wall!” seemed like it was in the running just behind “Lock her up!” in the race for 2016 Trump campaign promises that just weren’t going to happen after all.

However, the project has been coming along steadily, with the construction of eight border wall prototypes beginning last September in San Diego and being examined by the president in his first foray into California since his election.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he’d had a “great briefing” that afternoon on the start of the border wall and included some photos as well.

Trending

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen had tweeted earlier in the week that projects in needed areas would be starting ASAP.

Nielsen retweeted photos from U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego posted earlier in the month showing work getting underway in replacing the old fencing.

Don’t get too excited, though, about the photos that Trump posted Wednesday: no, they don’t look like the wall prototypes he inspected earlier this month; they do look like replacement of existing fencing, though, which is progress. Not a wall, but progress.

But it was a great briefing? It stinks that we have to settle for that for now, but we’ll keep checking back.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallbriefingDonald TrumpKirstjen Nielsen