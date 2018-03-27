We’d already heard that NRA memberships increased by half-a-million people after the organization was singled out for attack following the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., but now there’s concrete evidence that all of the anti-NRA rhetoric is inspiring people to donate.

This piece from @JoeSchoffstall is the first concrete evidence that the last month's rhetoric has driven donations to the NRA. Donations to the NRA's PAC tripled in February. https://t.co/chss8tDKYd — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 27, 2018

Joe Schoffstall reports in The Free Beacon Tuesday that donations to the NRA’s political action committee more than tripled in February compared to January:

Supporters of the NRA appear to have responded by infusing more money into the organization’s political action committee. The NRA’s Political Victory Fund, the group’s PAC, experienced a nearly five-fold increase in itemized donations immediately following the attack, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The PAC raised a total of $779,063 in February and reported $247,985 in donations in January, an increase of more than 200 percent.

Silver lining here is that basically everyone will own an AR soon. https://t.co/twEWLhIfLa — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) March 27, 2018

We’re not sure if David Hogg has fared as well as an AR-15 salesman as he has a fundraiser for the NRA, but we imagine he’s doing his part.

