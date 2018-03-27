We’d already heard that NRA memberships increased by half-a-million people after the organization was singled out for attack following the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., but now there’s concrete evidence that all of the anti-NRA rhetoric is inspiring people to donate.
Joe Schoffstall reports in The Free Beacon Tuesday that donations to the NRA’s political action committee more than tripled in February compared to January:
Supporters of the NRA appear to have responded by infusing more money into the organization’s political action committee. The NRA’s Political Victory Fund, the group’s PAC, experienced a nearly five-fold increase in itemized donations immediately following the attack, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
The PAC raised a total of $779,063 in February and reported $247,985 in donations in January, an increase of more than 200 percent.
We’re not sure if David Hogg has fared as well as an AR-15 salesman as he has a fundraiser for the NRA, but we imagine he’s doing his part.
